Fast speed 3.1 Gen 1 flash drives by Sony launched in India starting at Rs 850

Despite the convenience of cloud storage, there are times when you need USBs to transfer data and Sony’s new fast speed 3.1 Gen 1 flash drives are meant to do just that while also being durable. The three variants, USM-BA2, USM-CA2 and USM-MX3, come in 16GB, 32GB, 64GB and 128GB capacities.

USM-BA2 (above) and USM-CA2 (below)

The new USBs by Sony have a metallic finish and are meant to help in ‘effective workflow’. According to the company, the flash drives have been built to have easy accessibility in tight spaces and not block off adjacent ports. The USM-MX3, specifically, is smaller than its two counterparts with a matte finish and plastic grip.

USM-MX3

The USM-BA2 and USM-CA2, unlike the USM-MX3, are built to be as on-the-go as possible. Featuring the dual port bridge, the former is compatible with Micro USB and USB Type-A ports while the latter can switch between USB Type-C and Type-A ports.

Price and availability

All three Sony fast speed 3.1 Gen 1 flash drives will go on sale starting May 12. The USM-BA2 will be a Flipkart exclusive available in 16GB, 32GB, 64GB and 128GB variants priced at Rs 950, Rs 1,285, Rs 1,959 and Rs 6,400 respectively.

The USM-CA2 and USM-MX3, on the other hand, will be available at all the Sony Centers. Even their variants start from 16GB and go up to 128GB. The prices for the USM-CA2 will start at Rs 1200, while USM-MX3 will be cheaper starting at Rs 850.