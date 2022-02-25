Everything coming to Netflix in March 2022

Audio player loading…

Anybody with a Netflix US subscription should be looking forward to March because the streaming giant have an awful lot lined up.

Among the new additions to its roster are the second season of lavish drama, Bridgerton, the starry family sci-fi movie, The Adam Project, and the fourth season of the streamer's hugely popular documentary series, Formula 1: Drive To Survive.

While some big movies are on their way out of Netflix, some big hitters are returning too, with Blade Runner 2049, The Imitation Game and Liam Neeson's Walk Among The Tombstones all ready to drop.

To help you plan your month's viewing, we've listed all the new shows and movies come in March below for you. Anything we've bolded up is a Netflix original, the others are from other providers.

Happy watching...

What's coming to Netflix on March 1?

21

21 Bridges

A Nightmare On Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984)

Battleship

Christine

Coach Carter

Due Date

Freddy Vs. Jason

Gattaca

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Public Enemies

Redemption

Richie Rich

Shooter

Shrek

Shrek 2

Sorry To Bother You

Starship Troopers

Texas Chainsaw 3D

The Gift

The Green Mile

The Guardians of Justice

The Replacements

The Shawshank Redemption

Top Gun

V For Vendetta

Where The Wild Things Are

Zoolander

Top Gun, returning to Netflix on March 1 (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

What's coming to Netflix on March 2?

Against The Ice

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure

Savage Rhythm

What's coming to Netflix on March 3?

He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe: Season 2

Midnight Of The Pera Palace

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale

The Weekend Away

Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!

What's coming to Netflix on March 4?

The Invisible Thread

Lies And Deceit

Making Fun

Meskina

Pieces Of Her

What's coming to Netflix on March 5?

Beirut

What's coming to Netflix on March 7?

Good Girls: Season 4

What's coming to Netflix on March 8?

An Astrological Guide For Broken Hearts: Season 2

Autumn Girl

Chip And Potato: Season 3

Last One Standing

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You

What's coming to Netflix on March 9?

The Andy Warhol Diaries

The Bombardment

Byron Baes

Queer Eye Germany

The Last Kingdom: Season 5

What's coming to Netflix on March 10?

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow: Season 7

Karma’s World: Season 2

Kotaro Lives Alone

Love, Life & Everything In Between

DC's Legends of Tomorrow's seventh season is coming to Netflix (Image credit: CW)

What's coming to Netflix on March 11?

Formula 1: Drive To Survive: Season 4

Life After Death With Tyler Henry

Once Upon A Time... Happily Never After

The Adam Project

Zoe Saldana and Ryan Reynolds in The Adam Project, arriving on March 11 (Image credit: Netflix)

What's coming to Netflix on March 12?

Dunkirk

What's coming to Netflix on March 13?

London Has Fallen

What's coming to Netflix on March 15?

Adam By Eve: A Live In Animation

Catherine Cohen: The Twist...? She’s Gorgeous.

Marilyn’s Eyes

One Piece Film: Strong World

Team Zenko Go

What's coming to Netflix on March 16?

Pedal To Metal

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives

Hei$t: The Great Robbery Of Brazil’s Central Bank

A Walk Among The Tombstones

What's coming to Netflix on March 17?

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Rescued By Ruby

Soil

What's coming to Netflix on March 18?

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question

Animal: Season 2

Black Crab

Cracow Monsters

Eternally Confused And Eager for Love

Human Resources

Is It Cake?

Light The Night: Part 3

Standing Up

Thomas & Friends: Race For The Sodor Cup

Top Boy: Season 2

Windfall

Without Saying Goodbye

Young, Famous & African

Another season of Top Boy is coming (Image credit: Netflix)

What's coming to Netflix on March 21?

Call The Midwife: Series 10

In Good Hands

What's coming to Netflix on March 22?

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days

The Principles Of Pleasure

What's coming to Netflix on March 24?

Love Like The Falling Petals

What's coming to Netflix on March 25?

What's coming to Netflix on March 26?

Blade Runner 2049

King Of Thieves

Blade Runner 2049, on its way back to Netflix (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

What's coming to Netflix on March 28?

The Imitation Game

What's coming to Netflix on March 29?

Mighty Express: Season 6

Mike Epps: Indiana Mike

What's coming to Netflix on March 30?

All Hail

Trust No One: The Hunt For The Crypto King

What's coming to Netflix on March 31?