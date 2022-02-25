Everything coming to Netflix in March 2022

Anybody with a Netflix US subscription should be looking forward to March because the streaming giant have an awful lot lined up.
Among the new additions to its roster are the second season of lavish drama, Bridgerton, the starry family sci-fi movie, The Adam Project, and the fourth season of the streamer's hugely popular documentary series, Formula 1: Drive To Survive.
While some big movies are on their way out of Netflix, some big hitters are returning too, with Blade Runner 2049, The Imitation Game and Liam Neeson's Walk Among The Tombstones all ready to drop.
To help you plan your month's viewing, we've listed all the new shows and movies come in March below for you. Anything we've bolded up is a Netflix original, the others are from other providers.
Happy watching...
What's coming to Netflix on March 1?
- 21
- 21 Bridges
- A Nightmare On Elm Street (2010)
- A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984)
- Battleship
- Christine
- Coach Carter
- Due Date
- Freddy Vs. Jason
- Gattaca
- My Best Friend’s Wedding
- Public Enemies
- Redemption
- Richie Rich
- Shooter
- Shrek
- Shrek 2
- Sorry To Bother You
- Starship Troopers
- Texas Chainsaw 3D
- The Gift
- The Green Mile
- The Guardians of Justice
- The Replacements
- The Shawshank Redemption
- Top Gun
- V For Vendetta
- Where The Wild Things Are
- Zoolander
What's coming to Netflix on March 2?
- Against The Ice
- The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
- Savage Rhythm
What's coming to Netflix on March 3?
- He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe: Season 2
- Midnight Of The Pera Palace
- The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2
- Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2
- Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale
- The Weekend Away
- Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!
What's coming to Netflix on March 4?
- The Invisible Thread
- Lies And Deceit
- Making Fun
- Meskina
- Pieces Of Her
What's coming to Netflix on March 5?
- Beirut
What's coming to Netflix on March 7?
- Good Girls: Season 4
What's coming to Netflix on March 8?
- An Astrological Guide For Broken Hearts: Season 2
- Autumn Girl
- Chip And Potato: Season 3
- Last One Standing
- Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You
What's coming to Netflix on March 9?
- The Andy Warhol Diaries
- The Bombardment
- Byron Baes
- Queer Eye Germany
- The Last Kingdom: Season 5
What's coming to Netflix on March 10?
- DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow: Season 7
- Karma’s World: Season 2
- Kotaro Lives Alone
- Love, Life & Everything In Between
What's coming to Netflix on March 11?
- Formula 1: Drive To Survive: Season 4
- Life After Death With Tyler Henry
- Once Upon A Time... Happily Never After
- The Adam Project
What's coming to Netflix on March 12?
- Dunkirk
What's coming to Netflix on March 13?
- London Has Fallen
What's coming to Netflix on March 15?
- Adam By Eve: A Live In Animation
- Catherine Cohen: The Twist...? She’s Gorgeous.
- Marilyn’s Eyes
- One Piece Film: Strong World
- Team Zenko Go
What's coming to Netflix on March 16?
- Pedal To Metal
- Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives
- Hei$t: The Great Robbery Of Brazil’s Central Bank
- A Walk Among The Tombstones
What's coming to Netflix on March 17?
- Lee Daniels’ The Butler
- Rescued By Ruby
- Soil
What's coming to Netflix on March 18?
- Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question
- Animal: Season 2
- Black Crab
- Cracow Monsters
- Eternally Confused And Eager for Love
- Human Resources
- Is It Cake?
- Light The Night: Part 3
- Standing Up
- Thomas & Friends: Race For The Sodor Cup
- Top Boy: Season 2
- Windfall
- Without Saying Goodbye
- Young, Famous & African
What's coming to Netflix on March 21?
- Call The Midwife: Series 10
- In Good Hands
What's coming to Netflix on March 22?
- Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days
- The Principles Of Pleasure
What's coming to Netflix on March 24?
- Love Like The Falling Petals
What's coming to Netflix on March 25?
- Bridgerton: Season 2
- Transformers: BotBots
What's coming to Netflix on March 26?
- Blade Runner 2049
- King Of Thieves
What's coming to Netflix on March 28?
- The Imitation Game
What's coming to Netflix on March 29?
- Mighty Express: Season 6
- Mike Epps: Indiana Mike
What's coming to Netflix on March 30?
- All Hail
- Trust No One: The Hunt For The Crypto King
What's coming to Netflix on March 31?
- Casual: Seasons 1-4
- Super PupZ