Ending soon: Dell's XPS 13 laptop is on sale for just $783.99

Dell's annual Cyber Savings sale is coming to an end, and that means it's your last chance to score fantastic deals on laptops, monitors, TVs, and more. The best deal we've seen is the 2019 XPS 13 that's on sale for just $783.99 with coupon code 50OFF699. That's a $116 discount and the lowest price we've found for this particular model.



The Dell XPS 13 laptop features a 13.4-inch InfinityEdge non-touch display and packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor. The 2019 laptop received an upgraded battery life of up to 19 hours, and the new 2.25mm webcam is now placed above the display. Perfect for students and travel, the lightweight XPS 13 is Dell's smallest 13-inch laptop and weighs just 2.7 pounds.



As we mentioned above, to receive the full discount, you must apply the coupon code 50OFF699 at checkout. Dell's Cyber Savings sale ends tomorrow, so you'll have to snag this deal now before it's too late.

Today's best XPS 13 laptop deal:

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: $899.99 $783.99 at Dell

The 2019 baseline spec Dell XPS 13 is going for really cheap right now, thanks to this $116 discount when you apply the coupon code 50OFF699 at checkout. While you're getting a slightly thicker bottom bezel on that screen the components here are outstanding - a 10th gen Intel i5-10210U, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD just can't be argued with at this price. Ends tomorrow.

