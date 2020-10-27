Early Black Friday deal sees a price cut on the all-new Echo Dot at Amazon

Black Friday deals will be here before you know it, and Amazon is giving us a sneak peek with a rare discount on the all-new Echo Dot. For a limited time, you can save $20 on the 4th Generation Echo Dot when you add two devices to your cart and use code DOT2PACK at checkout.

Amazon Echo Dot deal:

All-new Echo Dot (4th gen): $100 $80 for two with code DOT2PACK

Amazon's all-new Echo Dot is officially available to order and the retailer is already giving us a Black-Friday like discount when you apply code DOT2PACK at checkout to save $20 on a second device. The compact smart speaker works with Alexa to play music, answer questions, and control compatible smart home devices.

The all-new Echo Dot features a futuristic spherical design and delivers a more robust sound with deep bass that fills your home and adapts to any room. The compact smart speaker also received upgraded smart home features so you can turn on lights, plugs, sensors, locks, and more with the command of your voice. You can also use the Alexa assistant to play music, answer questions, check the weather, and so much more.



This is a fantastic early Black Friday deal for a newly released Amazon device and a fantastic gift idea for anyone on your list. You must add two Echo Dots to your cart to see the discount and use code DOT2PACK at checkout.

More early Amazon Black Friday deals:

Keurig K-Classic coffee maker: $89.99 $79 at Amazon

You can pick up this Keurig pod coffee machine for $10 less right now. The K-Classic coffee maker offers up 6 to 10 ounce brews from a 48 ounce water reservoir which is good for at least six cups before refilling.

Instant Pot IP-DUO80 pressure cooker - stainless steel: $139.95 $99 at Amazon

This Instant Pot is now under $100 at Amazon, a decent saving on the 8-Qt model. The multi-cooker comes complete with all the fast cooking you'd expect from the nation's favorite multi-cooker, but also offers an easy to clean, fingerprint resistant stainless steel design to boot.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case: $159 $129 at Amazon

Always a best-selling item, the latest model Apple AirPods are on sale at just $129 ($30 off) at Amazon. Apple's truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case and provide up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Dot: $149.98 $129.98 at Amazon

Right now, there's a whole $30 off at Amazon on the awesome Echo Dot third generation and Ring Video Doorbell 2 bundle. What's more, these two will work perfectly together, with alerts from the Doorbell 2 being sent to both your smartphone and speaker.

BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Upright Vacuum: $259.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Perfect for pet owners, Amazon has the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser vacuum on sale for $199.99. The upright vacuum includes specialized pet tools to reach to clean up all that pesky pet hair.

New Apple iPad 2020 - 32GB: $329 $299 at Amazon

Amazon has cut the price of the brand new 2020 iPad by $30 this week, bringing the 32GB model down to a fantastic $299 final cost. It goes without saying, these iPads were only released recently and this is the lowest price we've seen on the 10.2-inch tablet so far, so we wouldn't hesitate too long to snap it up.

iRobot Roomba E5 Robot Vacuum: $379.99 $299 at Amazon

Tired of vacuuming the floors? So were we until we got a robot vacuum. These robot helpers sweep up the mess in your house and then head back to their cradle for a good night's rest. Their High-Efficiency Filter traps 99% of cat and dog allergens, while the 3-stage Cleaning System cleans the dirt and dust on the floor.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $384.99 at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a rare $15 price cut at Amazon. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking.

