Early Black Friday deal at Best Buy: the Powerbeats Pro hit lowest sale price ever

Best Buy is kicking things off early this year with a three-day Black Friday sale that starts today. You can find incredible Black Friday deals on best-selling tech like the Powerbeats Pro that are marked down to $159.99 (was $249.99). That's a $90 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the wireless earbuds.



If you're looking for noise-canceling headphones, Best Buy also has the Beats Solo Pro marked down to a record-low price of $169.99 (was $299.99).

Black Friday Beats headphone deals:

Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds: $249.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

For those looking for fitness-inspired wireless earbuds, you can snag the Powerbeats Pro on sale for just $159.99 at Best Buy. You're scrapping noise cancellation in favor of fantastic comfort and an ear grip design that ensures your buds will never slip out during even the most intense of workouts.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $299.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the best-selling Beats Solo Pro on sale for a record-low price of $169.99 at the three-day Black Friday sale. The wireless headphones provide an impressive 22-hours of battery life and are available in Dark Blue, Light Blue, and Red.

The Powerbeats Pro deliver a powerful, balanced sound with dynamic range and noise isolation. Built for athletes, the totally wireless earbuds are sweat and water-resistant and feature adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for lightweight, all-day comfort. The colorful headphones provide an impressive 9 hours of battery life, and each earbud has full volume and track controls, so you don't need your device to adjust your music.



As we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found for the Powerbeats Pro and a fantastic deal for a pair of high-quality wireless earbuds. Best Buy's early Black Friday deals end this Sunday, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

