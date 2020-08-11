EA Access launch on Steam looms as store page goes live

As if your Steam gaming pile of shame wasn't big enough already, it looks like EA is nearly ready to unleash its EA Access all-you-can-eat subscription service to Valve's store, too.

Announced last October along with the news that EA games would be returning to the Steam store, there's now a listing page for the subscription service live on the platform. Originally expected to be switched on in Q2 of 2020, it's now looking more likely before the end of the year instead.

What is EA Access?

EA Access is essentially the same as Origin Access, just under a different name when outside of EA's own Origin PC storefront. For $4.99 / £3.99 a month, you get access to a good chunk of EA's PC gaming catalogue, ten hours play time on selected new releases, and 10% off EA gaming purchases.

On Origin, there's also a 'Premier' tier, priced at $20 a month, which gives greater access to a wider selection of games, including new releases. There's no word yet on if that's coming to Steam, too.

There's some great stuff to be had from EA Access, including Mass Effect, Dragon Age: Inquisition, Battlefield titles and The Sims. It's a good way of affordably catching up on some of the older EA games you might have missed, as well as getting a taste of some brand new ones, too.