Disney Plus in September 2020: every new movie and TV show, including Mulan

The biggest Disney Plus release in September is one that's not even included with your subscription fee. From September 4, Disney is streaming the live-action Mulan for an additional fee of $29.99/£19.99, a move that's been characterized as a one-off. While you can't pre-order the movie, you'll find the relevant Mulan listing page on Disney Plus here. Once you've paid for it, you can stream Mulan for as long as you're a Disney Plus subscriber.

In terms of what you get with your subscription fee on Disney Plus in September, though, it's not looking too bad. In fact, it seems like Disney is finally making good use of the breadth of its Fox library, with Bend it Like Beckham among the surprising additions this month. The Wolverine is coming to US subscribers, too, ticking off another of the better films in the X-Men franchise.

All of this should keep you busy as Disney figures out when it'll finish The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The Mandalorian season 2, meanwhile, is coming next month in October 2020.

Originals in September 2020 include the final episode of Muppets Now season 1, and a very Disney Channel-looking tween movie called The Secret Society of Second-Born Royals. Below, you'll find what's new on Disney Plus in September 2020. We've put a few of our highlights in bold.

If you're in the UK, scroll to the bottom, and you'll find region-specific Disney Plus movies and shows coming in September 2020 there.

September 4

Ancient China from Above (season 1)

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

Earth to Ned (complete series)

Mulan (Premiere Access)

Never Been Kissed

Strange Magic

Trick or Treat

The Wolverine

One Day at Disney (new episode)

Muppets Now (new episode, season finale)

Pixar in Real Life (new episode)

Weird But True (new episode)

September 11

Christopher Robin

One Day at Disney (new episode)

Pixar in Real Life (new episode)

September 18

Bend it Like Beckham

Coop & Cami Ask the World (s2)

Europe from Above (season 1)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story

Kingdom of the Mummies (season 1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (s4)

Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno

Once Upon a Time (seasons 1-7)

Soy Luna (seasons 2-3)

Violetta (season 3)

Wicked Tuna (season 9)

Becoming (complete series)

One Day at Disney (new episode)

Weird But True (new episode)

September 25

Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (season 2)

The Giant Robber Crab

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (s2)

Muppet Babies (s2)

Oceans

Port Protection: Alaska (s3)

Sydney to the Max (s2)

Wild Central America (s1)

X-Ray Earth (s1)

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom (new episode)

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (original movie)

One Day at Disney (new episode)

Weird But True (new episode)

Disney Plus UK in September 2020

For Disney Plus UK, expect all of the original episodes for the shows mentioned above like Muppets Now and One Day at Disney, as well as the following region-specific additions.

September 4

Mulan (Premiere Access)

Big City Greens (S1)

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (S6)

Once Upon a Time (S5-7)

Trick Or Treat

Earth To Ned (S1)

September 11

Spies in Disguise

September 18

Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!

Science of Stupid (S1)

Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno

Soy Luna (S2-3)

Violetta (S3)

Wicked Tuna (S9)

Becoming (S1)

September 25

The Call of the Wild

The Giant Robber Crab

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals