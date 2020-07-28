Dell XPS 13 drops to $729 in this week's latest laptop deals

The Dell XPS 13 has become one of the world's most popular premium laptops. With its slimline chassis and InfinityEdge display, these computers are at home whether you're working or just browsing the web in style. Not only that, but the latest laptop deals from Dell are knocking over $100 off the most affordable configurations this week, bringing the cheapest down to just $729.99.

That's an excellent price for such a top of the range laptop, and one we've not seen many Dell XPS 13 ultrabooks hit. What's more, there's a 10th generation i5 processor tucked away in here, as well as 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD.

However, there are plenty more options taking a $100 price cut at Dell this week, and you can save an additional $50 by using coupon code 50OFF699. You can upgrade to 256GB of storage space in a handy 2-in-1 model for $849, or boost yourself up to an i7 processor with 512GB now available for under $1,000. Considering these laptop deals regularly sit at over $1,000 for smaller specs, these are going to be some popular offers, so if you've been holding out for a sale now's your chance.

We're rounding up these Dell XPS 13 deals just below, but if you're in the UK or Australia you'll find more prices at the bottom of the page as well.

Dell XPS 13 13.3-inch laptop | $849.99 $729.99 at Dell

Dell has cut $120 off this entry level Dell XPS 13, which means you can pick it up for just $729 right now. That's an excellent price on a premium machine, with a 10th generation i5 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD under the hood.

Dell XPS 13 13.3-inch 2-in-1 laptop | $999 $849 at Dell

Or, you can save $100 on this 2-in-1 version of the Dell XPS 13 that can also flip into a tablet. You're also doubling your storage here, upgrading to 256GB of SSD storage, but dropping down to an i3 processor to keep things cheap. Save an extra $50 on the sales price with coupon code 50OFF699. The non-convertible version of this build comes in at the same price (with the same coupon code) but retains that i5 processor, however.

Dell XPS 13 13.3-inch laptop | $1,149 $999.99 at Dell

If you're after something with more raw power, this Dell XPS 13 laptop deal knocks $100 off the price of a heavier spec and you can save an additional $50 with coupon code 50OFF699. You're getting a 10th generation i7 processor in here, and upgrading to a 512GB SSD and 8GB RAM.

