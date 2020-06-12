Dell Black Friday in July sale 2020: deals, when it starts, and what to expect

While Amazon Prime Day is still up in the air, Dell has recently announced that its highly anticipated Black Friday in July sale will still take place this year. The annual summer sale includes massive discounts on Dell's best-selling electronics like laptops, monitors, desktops, TVs, and much more. It's the perfect opportunity to score record-low prices on high-ticket items that rarely go on sale.



To prepare you for the Black Friday in July event, we've listed everything you need to know about the sale, such as the potential dates, expected deals, and the current bargains you can shop for right now.

When is the Dell Black Friday in July sale?

Last year's Black Friday sale started on July 1 and ended on the 14, which meant two weeks worth of doorbuster deals that were released every day. Going off last year's dates, we can assume that Dell's 2020 summer sale will begin in early July and will last for a couple of weeks.

Dell's Black Friday in July sale: what to expect

While Dell hasn't released the details of the sale, the retailer does have a landing page that allows you to sign up for email alerts here.

So, what can we expect from the 2020 summer sale? During last year's event, we saw incredible deals on top-rated laptops like the XPS 13 and 15, Alienware, Inspiron 17, and huge discounts on monitors, desktops, and printers.



You also had the chance to snag discounts on headphones and TVs from top brands like Bose, Samsung, Sony, and more, as well as price cuts on popular smart home devices from Google and Amazon, to name a few.

Dell's best current deals:

While we wait for Dell's highly anticipated sale to begin, we've listed the best current deals that you can shop right now. We've included the top bargains on laptops, monitors, TVs, and more.

Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop: $299.99 $292.19 at Dell

For a limited time, you can get the Inspiron 15 3000 on sale for just $292.19. The 15-inch budget laptop packs 4GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and an Intel Celeron processor.

View Deal

Dell XPS 13 (2019) laptop | $899.99 $791.99 at Dell

Want to save even more? If you can settle for a slightly older model, you can pick up this 2019 Dell XPS for under $800 right now. That's an unbelievably low price considering it's still got a 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

View Deal

New Dell XPS 13 laptop | $1,099.99 $944.99 at Dell

Save $155 on a brand new, mid-range Dell XPS 13 (2020) this week at Dell. Onboard you're getting a 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor - the newest of the new - as well as 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, which make this a cut above the baseline Dell XPS 13.

View Deal

Dell G7 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $2,579.99 $1,714.99 at Dell

Save $865, yes really, on an absolute beast of a gaming laptop this week at Dell. No compromises are being made here, this laptop has it all - an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. If you're looking for top-end specs at a mid-tier price, then look no further than this Dell G7.View Deal

Dell SE2719HR 27-inch Monitor: $269.99 $204.99 at Dell

For a limited time, you can get the Dell SE2719HR monitor on sale for $204.99. The 27-inch Full HD monitor features a wide 178°/178° viewing angle so colors stay accurate and consistent from every angle.

View Deal

Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved Ultrawide Monitor: $819.19 $659 at Dell

Save $160 on the Dell Curved Ultrawide monitor at Dell. This massive ultrawide monitor features a 34-inch 21:9 curved screen for an immersive, in-the-action viewing experience.

View Deal

Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $998 $798 at Dell

You can save $200 on the feature-packed Sony 55-inch 4K TV at Dell. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa so you can use your voice to control your TV and compatible smart home devices.

View Deal

LG 70-inch UN7000 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,199 $849 at Dell

You can snag a $350 discount and receive a $75 Dell eGift Card on the LG 70-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. The big-screen TV works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant and features ThinQ AI technology which allows your TV to become a smart home hub.

View Deal

