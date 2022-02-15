Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X update: what we know so far

Audio player loading…

The Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X update release looks to be imminent - and it's about time.

Cyberpunk 2077 was first released back in December 2020 for PS4, Xbox One and PC, but its launch was turbulent, to say the least. Developer CD Projekt Red's open-world action-RPG received a mixed reception upon release, with critics praising its narrative and world-building. However, game-breaking bugs and performance issues (particularly on console) saw the game removed from the PlayStation Store, refunds being offered by the Microsoft and PlayStation Stores and the developer subject to class-action lawsuits over allegedly not being transparent about the game's technical issues.

In response to the controversy, CD Projekt Red officially apologized and has since rolled out a plethora of hotfixes and patches to the game (as well as publishing four different roadmaps). But perhaps the biggest update on the horizon is the release of Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X versions, which will bring give Night City a next-gen upgrade and will (hopefully) see all the pesky bugs and performance issues that have plagued the game finally ironed out thanks to a "major update" that will release alongside these versions.

And it looks like the next-gen upgrade is imminent as the last roadmap from CD Projekt RED showed the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions as arriving in Q1 2022. What's more, CD Projekt Red is set to host a live stream on February 15, where we expect the developer will announce an official release date for the upgrade - and detail its improvements. Some rumors are even suggesting the stream will announce the launch of these next-gen versions - which will go live shortly after it ends.

Want to know more? Read on for everything we know about the Cyberpunk 2077 pS5 and Xbox Series X update.

Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X: cut to the chase

The Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will release in "Q1 2022" (following a delay from 2021), according to the most recent roadmap from CD Projekt Red. These next-gen versions will be available as both a standalone release and as a free next-gen upgrade for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

We expect CD Projekt Red will reveal a release date for these next-gen upgrades during its REDstream on February 15 as an announcement tweet for the stream says: "So, choom, how 'bout a date? We'll talk things, y'know."

The REDstream takes place on February 15 at 3pm GMT / 7am PST / 10am EST (or February 16 at 2am AEDT).

Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X trailer: when will I see one?

Currently no trailers have been released for Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 and Xbox Series X, but we expect one to drop during the REDstream on February 15. As soon as a trailer is revealed, we will update this section.

Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X improvements and upgrades

CD Projekt Red hasn't confirmed the upgrades and enhancements we can expect from Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 and Xbox Series X (though we expect the REDstream to change that), but we can make some educated guesses on what we could see.

Right now, while it doesn't fully take advantage of the power in the newest consoles, Cyberpunk 2077 runs at 60fps on Xbox Series X and PS5. As such, it's safe to expect that there will be a performance mode targeting 60fps included in the native PS5 and Xbox Series X versions.

It also seems reasonable that there'll be a visuals-focused mode, possibly locking the framerate to 30fpsbut enabling higher-quality textures, resolution and even ray-traced reflections.

Load times are already heavily reduced on the newer consoles thanks to the ultra-fast SSDs, but by tapping further into the system, these load times should be even further reduced.

There are also console-specific features that could be introduced. For the Xbox Series /S version, we might see reduced controller latency. The PS5 version of the game could find interesting ways to take advantage of the DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X: will it be free for existing players?

This upgrade will be completely free on all platforms for anyone who currently owns Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One or PS4. Players will also be able to transfer their saves without issue. It's an automatic process for Xbox players, while PlayStation users need to use PlayStation Plus Cloud Saves or a USB to import their files.

Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X news and rumors

A surprise release after the stream?

Rumors suggest that Cyberpunk on PS5 and Xbox Series X could release on February 15, with the REDstream on that day announcing their launch.

Members of the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit (via VGC) spotted that the game now has an 'Optimized for Xbox Series X/S' when viewed on Xbox Series X. When The Verge journalism Tom Warren tweeted an image of the optimized logo, the official Cyberpunk 2077 account replied with a gif of Jim from The Office hiding, suggesting the logo may have been added early.

In addition, as spotted by VGC on SteamDB, the CDPR internal QA branch and public Geforce Now builds of Cyberpunk 2077 underwent an update on February 14, perhaps in anticipation of the upgraded version's launch.

A free trial?

Also reported by VGC, 3D Juegos (a Spanish games website) briefly posted an ad for a free trial version of Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S earlier this week, which has since been removed. This ad could suggest a free trial of the game will be released alongside its upgraded versions.

