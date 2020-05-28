Cheap iPad sales bring price cuts to 2019 models at Amazon

We're seeing cheap iPad sales return to some fantastic price points in the US and UK this week, with the 2019 flagship iPad returning with a Black Friday discount from last year. That means you can grab the latest in Apple's line of standard iPad releases for an excellent price right now if you missed out on the seasonal sales of last year.

In the US, we're seeing discounts on both the 32GB and 128GB models, with the former coming in at just $279. That's an excellent cheap iPad price, and a $50 overall saving. However, if you're after a little more storage for larger apps you'll also find the 128GB version available for under $400. This particular iPad deal is replicated in the UK as well, with a similar saving offering the larger tablet for under £400.

The 2019 iPad is the latest in Apple's line of affordable tablets, but that doesn't mean it skimps on the specs. The A10 Fusion chip will see you through speedy web browsing, taking on even the most powerful of applications with ease. Meanwhile, the 10.2-inch Retina display offers the biggest screen on a flagship iPad yet. Add to that the fact that this model is fully compatible with Apple's keyboard and pencil peripherals, and you've got yourself an incredibly versatile tablet.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch 2019, WiFi - 32GB | $329 $279 at Amazon

We've certainly seen this iPad sales price before, but if you missed out on picking up a cheap 2019 iPad over the seasonal shopping period you've got another chance this week at Amazon. There's 32GB of storage space here - enough for a couple of larger apps but this device is best used for streaming and web browsing. Grab the cellular version for $431 if you don't want to be at the mercy of WiFi.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch 2019, WiFi - 128GB | $429 $399 at Amazon

If you fancy topping up your storage in order to run higher performance apps, then this is the model for you. With a $30 saving at Amazon, you're grabbing the top of the range 2019 iPad for under $400.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch 2019, WiFi - 128GB | £449 £399 at Amazon

These cheap iPad sales also extend to the UK, where you'll find the 128GB model available for under £400 this week - a £50 discount on the latest flagship tablet from Apple. That's more than enough power to run plenty of the more robust apps, and thanks to keyboard and Apple pencil support, you'll find this standard release is more functional than you might think.

Not set on an Apple tablet? We're also rounding up all the best Samsung tablet prices and sales of the moment, as well as cheap Surface Pro deals and bundles as well.