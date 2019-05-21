Cheap cell phone plan from Tello: save 50% off any plan for a month

If you're looking for a cheap cell phone plan that doesn't involve complicated contracts, then you've come to the right place. Tello, a low-cost cell phone carrier, is offering 50% off all plans for the first month of service. This limited-time promotion offers plans that start as low as $5 per month with the option to upgrade or downgrade at any time.

Tello allows you to customize your mobile phone plan so you can build it based on how much data, text, and call time you need. You can also choose from four different ready-made plans that all include unlimited texts and calls to Canada, Mexico, and China. The cheapest plan starts at just $5 for the first month with 500MB of data, 200 minutes of call time, and unlimited text. The top tier plan includes unlimited talk, text, and 10GB of data for just $19.50 a month.



All of Tello's plans are prepaid, which means you can cancel at any time with zero termination fees. You can also bring your own phone to use with Tello, just check to see if it's compatible and enrol it with a Tello plan without any activation fees.



This is a fantastic option for people who want the latest and greatest smartphone, but don't want a long-term contract attached to it. This offer is for new Tello subscribers and the discount is only valid for the first month of service.

