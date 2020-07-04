4th of July sale alert: Apple Watch deals just hit their lowest price ever

This weekend's Apple Watch deals have landed at their lowest price yet. We were happy when this Apple Watch Series 3 hit $179, but an extra $10 off makes this the cheapest the leading smartwatch has ever been. That means you can pick up the entry-level Apple Watch for just $169 at Amazon this weekend.

This sale comes after a few weeks of prices jumping around the $179 / $189 mark - a figure that impressed many. This latest discount, then, will no doubt prove popular. Plus, with last week's Apple Watch deals coming to an end, savings-hungry punters will be on the look out for a cheaper alternative to the Series 5's $400 price point.

We really wouldn't wait too long to pounce on this deal, then. Amazon has a seemingly healthy stock at the moment, but similar offers over the past few weeks have led to longer shipping times with the popularity of such deals. If you'd prefer to shop around, however, you can always check out the best Apple Watch sales we've found from across the web, but you'll struggle to beat this price right now. You can always take a look at the latest 4th of July sales if you're shopping for more tech this weekend as well.

Not in the US? We're rounding up the best Apple Watch deals in the UK and Australia further down the page.

Apple Watch deals: lowest price yet

Apple Watch Series 3, 35mm | $199 $169 at Amazon

We were previously happy with a $179 sales price on this entry-level smartwatch but that deal just got a whole lot better. Amazon has just knocked $30 off the Apple Watch Series 3, bringing it down to its lowest price yet.

