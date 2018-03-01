The best BlackBerry KEYone deals and prices in March 2018

A comeback story to match Liverpool in Istanbul or Elvis's '68 special, the fruity mobile phone company synonymous with business execs tapping away at a miniature keyboard has returned to grace. The BlackBerry KEYone arrived last year and (whisper it quietly) it's actually rather good.

We've been keeping a keen eye on the best Blackberry bargains out there, and the prices continue to slowly fall. Unlike when it was released, you can now get the KEYone on contract for way less than £30 per month - and now even under the £20-mark! And you don't have to scrimp on data either. Check out our price comparison tool and you'll see that these BlackBerry deals compare handsomely with some of the other best mobile phone deals out there.

Equipped with an updated version of that keyboard, Full HD screen and 12MP main camera, the Blackberry KEYone runs off Android. If you've missed your old pocket-PC, we recommend checking out our pick of the best three deals in town as you scroll down the page. It may not quite be a match for the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, but it's not far off and it's way cheaper.

More options: Samsung Galaxy S8 deals | LG G6 deals | Best iPhone deals | Best SIM only deals | Mobile phone deals

Top 5 best BlackBerry KEYone deals this month:

If you're just not sure which offer best suits you, we'll take the pain out of choosing your new BlackBerry KEYone deal. Whatever data usage you require, we pick out the cheapest prices on the market.

BlackBerry KEYone | EE | £155.99 upfront | 1GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £18pm

Now we're well aware that this EE tariff on the BlackBerry KEYone isn't going to suit everybody - that's a hefty sum to pay when you sign up for the contract and there's a data allowance of only 1GB per month. But have you seen those monthly bills!? Less than £20 to pay each month and an overall cost for the two years which is way less than anything else going. Total cost over 24 months is £587.99 View this KEYone deal at Affordable Mobiles

BlackBerry KEYone | EE | £85.99 upfront | 2GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

You can now get this brilliant BlackBerry handset with 2GB of data a month for only £23 and a reasonable upfront spend. This fantastic value on a phone that we really rate and you'll be on the UK's fastest 4G network, too. But cast your eyes downwards if you need something with more data to play with. Total cost over 24 months is £637.99 Get this KEYone deal from Affordable Mobiles

BlackBerry KEYone | O2 | FREE upfront | 12GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £32pm

We know that this isn't the cheapest KEYone deal out there, but there's a lot to like about this tariff. It's part of O2's quadruple data discount, which is yielding some brilliant 12GB prices across a host of flagship phones. Secondly, we're big fans of the price of the handset...because it's absolutely, positively FREE upfront. And thirdly, you can claim £72 cashback. Total cost over 24 months is £768 View this deal at Mobile Phones Direct

BlackBerry KEYone | O2 | FREE upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £39pm

We're guessing that if you're after a BlackBerry mobile, then you probably use your smartphone away from a Wi-Fi connection a lot of the time. Whether that's on your commute, in different offices or at meetings. It makes sense to up the data allowance to a very healthy 20GB. With this O2 deal, you don't pay anything upfront and there's an added bonus of £50 cashback, too. Total cost over 24 months is £936 See this KEYone deal at Mobile Phones Direct

BlackBerry KEYone | £48.99 upfront | 60GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £42pm

Darn. Cheap big data tariffs from Three fleetingly appeared on the KEYone last year. But they're gone now and the void has been filled by much more expensive deals, but at least this one on Vodafone throws in a MASSIVE amount of data and has come down satisfyingly in price. We can't quite imagine how often you'd have to be streaming Netflix to exceed this. Total cost over 24 months is £1056.99 Get this big data deal from Affordable Mobiles

BlackBerry KEYone review

King of the comeback kids

Screen size: 4.5-inches | Resolution: 1080 x 1620 | Rear camera: 12MP | Weight: 180g | OS: Android 7.1 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB | External storage: microSD up to 256GB | Battery: 3505mAh

Signature keyboard is back

Stylish two-toned look

Secure

Occasional slowdowns

The BlackBerry KEYOne is the smartphone for anyone who has said ever ‘I miss my old BlackBerry.’ We can't fault it for admirably resurrecting the best of BlackBerry: a physical keyboard, sophisticated-looking, two-tone design and smart, secure software. It looks and feels like it’s meant for business.

Exiled BlackBerry users who have felt forced to trade their physical keyboards for on-screen keyboards will undoubtedly rejoice.

Read TechRadar's full BlackBerry KEYone review