Black Friday wireless earbuds deal sees Echo Buds plummet to lowest-ever price

Amazon has slashed the price of its second-gen Echo Buds to their lowest price ever in the US and the UK.

In the US, Amazon has slashed the price of the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) from $119.99 to just $69.99 - an enormous saving of $60 as the Black Friday deals begin early.

That deal is for the Echo Buds with a regular charging case - if you want the wireless charging case, Amazon also has a deal for you, reducing this version of the Echo Buds from $139.99 to $89.99.

If you're in the UK, these Black Friday wireless earbuds deals are even more impressive, as the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) only launched a couple of weeks ago in this region.

Amazon has reduced the true wireless earbuds from £109.99 to £79.99, bringing them down to the lowest price we've ever seen. And, if you want the wireless charging case, this version has also been reduced from £129.99 to £99.99, saving you £30.

The second-gen Amazon Echo Buds were only released in the UK on November 10, making these Black Friday headphones deals particularly exciting – it's not often you see such a big discount on a pair of true wireless earbuds that hit the market so recently.

(Not in the US or the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

Today's best US Amazon Echo Buds Black Friday deals

Echo Buds (2nd gen): $119.99 Echo Buds (2nd gen): $119.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the second-gen Amazon Echo Buds, which we awarded four out of five stars in our review. These active noise-cancelling earbuds offer a well-balanced sound and Alexa built-in.



Echo Buds (2nd gen) + wireless charging: $139.99 Echo Buds (2nd gen) + wireless charging: $139.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $50 – Need wireless charging? You can also find a $50 saving on the wireless-case-enabled Echo Buds, which means you can place them on a charging pad to top them up cable-free.



Today's best UK Amazon Echo Buds Black Friday deals

Echo Buds (2nd gen): £109.99 Echo Buds (2nd gen): £109.99 £79.99 at Amazon

Save £30 - A £30 saving on these four star buds, which we found had decent noise cancellation compared to the big players – but very good performance for the price. Combine that with a massive 27% saving, and you can see why this is a deal you absolutely should be snapping up.



Echo Buds (2nd gen) + wireless charging: £129.99 Echo Buds (2nd gen) + wireless charging: £129.99 £99.99 at Amazon

Save £30 – You can also find a £30 saving on the wireless-case-enabled Echo Buds, bringing the same great value noise cancelling without the need for all those pesky wires.



The Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) are a huge improvement on their predecessors, bringing a smaller design, active noise cancellation, and support for wireless charging to the brand's flagship true wireless earbuds.

They also sound far better than the original Echo Buds, offering excellent stereo separation and a well-balanced soundstage. Phone calls also sound clear.

The noise cancellation, while not as effective as the Sony WF-1000XM4, is fine for blocking out regular household noise – the battery life also isn't class-leading, coming in at a combined 15 hours.

Still, the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) are far cheaper than Sony's earbuds, and they come with Alexa built in for easy voice control.

We can't see this price dropping any further in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, so you should snap it up right away if you're keen.

