Huge Black Friday TV deal: this Samsung 75-inch QLED TV gets a massive $700 price cut

Score an epic Black Friday TV deal at Amazon before the sale officially begins. Right now, you can get the Samsung 75-inch QLED 4K TV on sale for $1,497.99 ($2,199.99). That's a massive $700 discount and the lowest price we've found for this big-screen TV. It's also one of the best early Black Friday deals we've spotted so far.

Black Friday TV deal

Samsung 75-inch QLED Q70T Series TV: $2,199.99 $1,497.99 at Amazon

You can score an epic $700 discount on the Samsung 75-inch QLED TV just ahead of the Black Friday deals event. The Q70T Series TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to Quantum Dot technology and works with Amazon Alexa for voice control.

View Deal

This Samsung QLED TV has everything and more that you'd want in your dream big-screen TV. The 75-inch set delivers a stunning picture with bright, bold colors and life-like images thanks to the Quantum Dot technology and powerful 4K processor. The Q70T Series TV will even look great when you're not watching it thanks to the Ambient Mode+, which allows your TV to blend into your space with enticing visuals. The smart TV also has Amazon Alexa built in so you can use your voice to browse channels, launch movies, and adjust the volume completely hands-free.



This is the best deal we've seen for this particular model and an incredible discount for a 75-inch QLED TV. We don't know how long Amazon will have this set on sale, so you should take advantage of this early Black Friday TV deal now before it's too late.

Shop more bargains with our roundup of the best cheap TV deals that are currently available.



See more early offers with our guide to the best Black Friday TV deals that are happening now.