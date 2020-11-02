Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones hit lowest price ever in early Black Friday deal

Walmart's Black Friday sale officially launches this Wednesday, but the retailer is giving us a preview with an epic deal on a pair of noise canceling headphones. Right now, you can get the Bose QuietComfort 35 II on sale for $199.99 (was $349). That's a $150 discount and the lowest price we've found for the wireless earphones.

Early Walmart Black Friday deal:

Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $199.99 at Walmart

Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. These wireless headphones also boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a 2-microphone system and are on sale for $199.99.

View Deal

The Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II feature world-class noise cancelation technology with three different levels to fit any environment. As the name implies, the lightweight headphones offer a comfortable around-ear fit with pillow-like cushions that provide all-day comfort. The wireless headphones also work with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant so you can control your music, check the weather, and more, completely hands-free.



As we mentioned above, this the lowest price we've found for the Bose headphones and a fantastic Black Friday deal to snag before the official sale even begins.

Not in the US? See the best Bose headphone deals in your region below.

Shop more Bose offers with the best Bose QuietComfort 35 II prices and sales and shop more of the cheapest noise-canceling headphone deals that are currently available.



Learn more about the upcoming Walmart Black Friday and Best Buy Black Friday sale events.