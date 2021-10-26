Black Friday deal alert: Samsung's 75-inch QLED TV crashes to record-low price

Early Black Friday TV deals are dropping at Samsung, and we've just spotted a massive price cut on this stunning 75-inch QLED TV. Right now, you can grab Samsung's Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,899.99 ($2,699.99). That's a massive $800 discount and a fantastic early Black Friday TV deal on a premium 2021 display.



Samsung's early Black Friday deals are limited-time offers, and this specific model is currently sold out at Amazon. Today's deal is a record-low price, so we recommend snagging this bargain now before it's too late.

Black Friday QLED TV deal

Samsung 75-inch Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $2,699.99 $1,899.99 at Samsung

Save $800 - Samsung is releasing Black Friday TV deals right now, and we've spotted a massive $800 price cut on this 75-inch QLED TV. That's the lowest price we've seen and an incredible deal on a big-screen QLED TV. This 2021 Samsung set delivers a brilliant picture with bright, bold images thanks to Full Array backlighting and a powerful 4K Quantum Processor. View Deal

The Samsung Q80A series TV delivers a stunning picture with brilliant colors and intense contrasts thanks to the Direct Full-Array backlighting and Quantum Dot technology. The QLED TV is powered by the intelligent 4K processor that's coupled with Object Tracking Sound for a cinema-like picture experience. You're also getting Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant built-in for hands-free control and a wide viewing angle so you can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows no matter where you're sitting.



