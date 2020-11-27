Black Friday Canon deals: get 29% off the Canon EOS RP and more

The Canon Black Friday deals are now in full flight and there are excellent discounts across its entire range, whether you're looking for a compact vlogging camera or full-frame EOS R.

For many, the headline acts are some long-awaited price cuts on its first generation full-frame mirrorless cameras, the EOS R and EOS RP. We had hoped these cameras would get discounted in the Canon Black Friday deals, due to the recent arrival of the new (but painfully expensive) Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6.

And Canon's sales haven't disappointed, with the EOS RP falling to a new low of $899 / £999 – an incredibly low price for such a capable, reliable full-frame camera with Dual Pixel CMOS AF.

That said, the better deal is arguably the $999 price in the US for the EOS RP with the versatile RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS lens, a fantastic pairing for those looking to start their journey in large sensor mirrorless cameras.

Down at the other end of the scale, there is a great discount in the Canon Powershot G7 X Mark III, which remains one of the best compact vlogging cameras around, and on the Canon Zoemini, for those who prefer to keep their snapping analogue.

For more great Canon Black Friday deals, including on great value DSLRs like the EOS 80D and 90D, check out our round-ups for the US and UK below – and for more even more photographic bargains, make sure you visit our full Black Friday camera deals selection for all brands.

Best Canon Black Friday camera deals (US)

Full-frame bargain Canon EOS RP body-only $999 $899 at Canon

The best-value full-frame camera has become an even bigger bargain with this $100 discount. The EOS RP combines good build quality with excellent image quality and sound autofocus. It's a great option if you already own some EF lenses, too.View Deal

Canon EOS 80D with EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS $1,249 $899 at B&H Photo Video

If you have a tighter budget for a new DSLR but still want a versatile performer, this is the best deal around – the Canon EOS 80D remains an excellent choice for hobbyists, thanks to its tried-and-tested 24MP sensor and fast, effective AF system.View Deal

Canon EOS RP with RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS lens $1,399 $999 at Adorama

Fancy starting your EOS RP career with the most versatile RF lens around? This bundle is for you. The RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS is an excellent all-rounder lens and makes this RP bundle superb value for those looking to move to full-frame for the first time.View Deal

Canon EOS 90D with EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS $1,349 $1,199 at Canon

Prefer to shoot with DSLRs and their generous battery lives? The EOS 90D (which came out in 2019) is our favorite mid-range all-rounder, thanks to its 32.5MP sensor and uncropped 4K video. It offers excellent value in this bundle, which is now $150 off.View Deal

Canon EOS R body-only $1,799 $1,599 at Canon

It might not have the eye-catching price tag of the ROS RP, but the Canon EOS R does brings some important upgrades. You get superior burst shooting (8fps vs 5fps on the RP), a better viewfinder, a higher-res 30.3MP sensor. This great deal cuts its price by $200.View Deal

Canon EOS R body-only with RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS lens $2,199 $1,899 at Canon

This fantastic full-frame combo is now $300 off for Black Friday. The EOS R is a more powerful all-rounder than the EOS RP, offering Dual Pixel CMOS AF when shooting 4K video. Combine it with the 24-10mm lens, and you'll have most photographic scenarios covered.View Deal

Best Canon Black Friday camera deals (UK)

Canon Zoemini C: £109.99 £49.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest ever price for Canon's 5MP instant camera, which lets you print out your snaps as credit card-sized stickers using its Zink photo paper. It packs a microSD card slot and a front-facing selfie mirror – this deal is available for all colour versions too, including blue, yellow, pink and blue.View Deal

Canon Ixus 185 £99.99 £89.99 at Canon

If all you need is a basic point-and-shoot camera for everyday shooting (or to hand to the kids), the Ixus 185 is one of the best around – and right now, you can pick it up for only £89.99. It has a 20MP sensor and 8x optical zoom, which gives it more reach than most smartphones.View Deal

Bargain vlogging camera Canon Powershot G7 X Mark III £719.99 £599.99 at Canon

Need a compact, reliable vlogging camera? The G7 X Mark III is one of the best around and is now £120 off in this deal, which ends on 30 November. It has great handling, impressive face detection, effective image stabilization and also a mic port for better audio.View Deal

Canon EOS RP and EF-EOS R mount adaptor £1,219.99 £999.99 at Canon

Looking to upgrade to a full-frame mirrorless without spending thousands? This is the way to go. The EOS RP with the EF-EOS R mount adaptor drops to below £1,000 in this great cashback deal, making our favourite budget full-framer even better value.View Deal

Canon EOS 90D body-only £1,209 £999 at Canon

If you prefer the handling and longer battery lives of DSLRs, this excellent deal on the EOS 90D equals its lowest-ever price. Arriving in August 2019, the 90D is very new by DSLR standards, which means its combines treats like a 32.5MP sensor and the ability to shoot uncropped 4K video.View Deal

Canon EOS R and EF-EOS R mount adaptor £1,879.99 £1,439.99 at Canon

Save a massive 23% on the EOS R with a mount adaptor, which lets you use it all of your old EF lenses. That's a great deal for this full-frame camera, which has a 30.3MP sensor, Dual Pixel CMOS AF, 8fps burst shooting and 4K video powers.View Deal

Canon EOS RP with RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM, backpack, SD card and spare battery £1,469.99 £1249.99 at Canon

If you fancy getting into full-frame photography and are starting from scratch, this new EOS RP bundle offers superb value. You get the small, powerful EOS RP with a versatile 24-105mm lens and three key accessories, including the stylish BP-13 backpack. Offer ends 30 November.View Deal

Canon Pixma TS5151 wireless inkjet printer £134.99 £59.99 at Currys

This Pixma is a pretty advanced home printer for its new budget price tag. As you'd expect from Canon, it has a particularly strong focus on photo printing. And thanks to generous connectivity, which includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and services like Google Cloud Print, you can print directly from your smartphone, too.View Deal

