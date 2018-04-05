Best Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus deals for April 2018

At this point, there's no excuse for paying full retail price for a new Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus. The phone has been out for nearly a year, and that means you should get a great Galaxy S8 Plus deal, far less than its initial $850 list price.

We want to make finding those deals a lot easier for you, whether you plan to get your new phone from a mobile carrier or from an online retailer. We've sniffed around to find the best Galaxy S8 Plus discounts and promotions, so you can shop knowing you're getting the best deal.

The best way to get the new Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus on a discount is to explore the links below and enjoy one of the best smartphones we've seen yet.

The best Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus deals from US carriers

The best Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus unlocked phone deals

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus at Samsung| $689.99

Samsung offers one of the lowest prices on its Galaxy S8 Plus unlocked. You can pay $689.99 all at once or break it out into 24 payments of $28.75 (provided you're approved for financing), which makes it a very affordable big screen handset. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus at Amazon | $689.99

Like Samsung, Amazon also offers the Galaxy S8 Plus unlcocked for $690. It doesn't offer monthly payments, but you can trade in your old phone for an Amazon gift card worth up to $260.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus review

Best large Android handset on the market

Screen size: 6.2-inches | Resolution: 1440 x 2960 | Rear camera: 12MP | Weight: 173g | OS: Android 7 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | External storage: microSD up to 256GB | Battery: 3500mAh

Huge screen

Market leading camera

Powerful performance

Annoying fingerprint scanner

If you want a huge Android phone with market leading specifications, an incredible display and a superb camera, then the Galaxy S8 Plus is a must for your shortlist. The price might still put you off, but this is for tech fans who crave the best of the best.

