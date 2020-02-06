The best Presidents' Day sales 2020: deals from Best Buy, Walmart and more

It's officially February, and that means that Presidents' Day 2020 is just around the corner. The holiday event is a fantastic opportunity to score incredible deals on mattresses, appliances, furniture, and TVs from retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and more.

To help you find all the top offers, we've rounded up the best Presidents' Day sales that are currently going on. We've also hand-picked standout deals that include categories such as electronics, appliances, and home items. We'll also tell you everything else you need to know about the Presidents' Day sale event such as the date, what sales have already started, and what deals you can expect.



See our top sale picks below and make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be continuously updating it will all the best deals leading up to the holiday shopping event.

The best Presidents' Day sales:

Best Buy - save up to 40% on appliance hottest deals

Amazon - save on Amazon devices, appliances and more

Overstock - 70% off 1000s of items + free shipping

Nectar - save $100 off your mattress

Dreamcloud Sleep - take $200 off your mattress

Temper-Pedic - save up to $500 on select mattress sets

Casper - save 15% on accessories when you spend $100+

Target - deals on furniture, appliances, clothing, and more

Wayfair - discounts sitewide

Home Depot - up to 30% off appliance special buys

Lowe's - save on appliances, tools, bath and more

- up to 30% off appliance special buys Lowe's - save on appliances, tools, bath and more

Our best Presidents' Day sale picks:

Presidents' Day smart home deals

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

You can save $20 on the 3rd generation Echo Dot smart speaker at Amazon. The compact speaker is powered by Alexa so you can use your voice to play music, ask questions and control other compatible smart home devices.

Echo Show 5 $89.99 $64.99 at Amazon

Get the Echo Show 5 on sale for just $64.99 at Amazon. The smart display connects with Alexa to show movies and TV shows, make video calls, check the weather, and more completely hands-free.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $179 $129 at Amazon

Amazon has the certified refurbished Ring Doorbell Pro on sale for $129. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Presidents' Day headphone deals

Echo Buds: $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the all-new Echo Buds on sale for $89.99. That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've found for the wireless earbuds that work with Alexa to stream music, make calls, get directions, and more.

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case: $159 $139.99 at Best Buy

Today only you can get the Apple AirPods on sale for $139.99 at Best Buy. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Presidents' Day TV deals

Sceptre 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $399.99 $199.99 at Walmart

For a limited time, Walmart has the Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV on sale for only $199.99. The Ultra HD TV includes four HDMI ports so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $379.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

You can get the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $350 at Best Buy. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and delivers a bold, bright picture thanks to the PurColor technology.

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $797.99 $477.99 at Walmart

You can save a whopping $320 on the Samsung 65-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The big-screen TV features smart capabilities and delivers a premium picture experience with bright, bold colors thanks to the PurColor technology.

Presidents' Day Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 38mm: $219 $189 at Walmart

Walmart now has the Apple Watch 3 down to $189. The 38mm smartwatch features heart rate monitoring and GPS technology and comes in a black or white sport band.

Apple Watch 4 GPS, 40mm: $399 $249 at Best Buy

Get the 40mm Apple Watch 4 with GPS technology on sale for $249 at Best Buy. The smartwatch tracks activity, popular workouts, and calories burned and offers continuous heart rate monitoring.

President's Day tablet deals

All-new Kindle: $89.99 $64.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the 2019 Amazon Kindle on sale for $64.99. The e-reader features a glare-free 6-inch display and packs 4GB of storage and a battery charge that lasts for weeks.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model): $329.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can save $80 on the latest model Apple iPad at Best Buy. The 10.2-inch tablet packs 32GB of storage, provides up to 10 hours of battery life and is available in Space Grey, Gold, and Silver.

Presidents' Day vacuum deals

Bissell PowerForce PowerBrush Carpet Cleaner: $119 $89 at Walmart

You can save $30 on the Bissell PowerForce carpet cleaner at Walmart. The lightweight vacuum features the powerful Bissell oxy-based formula to remove stains like coffee, wine, grape juice, and pet stains.

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $329.99 $244 at Walmart

Always a best-seller, Walmart has the iRobot Roomba 670 on sale for $244. The powerful robot vacuum works with Amazon Alexa and the compatible app allows you to clean and schedule from anywhere.

Dyson V8 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner: $499 $363.83 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Dyson V8 Animal on sale for $363.83 at Walmart. Perfect for pet owners, the cordless vacuum offers up to 40 minutes of powerful suction and can conveniently transform into a handheld vac.

Presidents' Day appliance deals

Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-less Multi-Functional Fryer: $99 $59.88 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Farberware Fryer on sale at Walmart for $59.88. That's a $39 discount for the 3.2-quart fryer that allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with less oil.

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt Pressure Cooker: $99.95 $79.99 at Walmart

Walmart shoppers can save $20 on the best-selling Instant Pot DUO60. That's the lowest price we've seen for the pressure cook would make a perfect gift for anyone on your list.

Keurig K50 Single Serve Coffee Maker: $119.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

Get the best-selling Keurig K50 on sale for $89.99 at Best Buy. The single serve coffee maker features a 48-ounce water reservoir and can brew a cup of joe in minutes.

Nutri Ninja Blender Duo with Auto IQ: $199.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

You can save $40 on the Nutri Ninja Blender Duo at Best Buy. The 72-oz blender features five intelligent and three manual functions and includes two sip and seal lids for easy drink transportation.

Presidents' Day mattress deals

When is Presidents' Day?

Presidents' Day always falls on the third Monday in February. It was initially held on George Washington's birthday (February 22) but was moved in 1971 to accommodate the long holiday weekend. This year Presidents' Day is on Monday, February 17.

When do Presidents' Day sales start?

Presidents' Day sales have already started from most mattress sites and for some online retailers like Best Buy and Overstock. Most retailers will start their sales next week and will last through Presidents' Day, so you have the whole weekend to shop for incredible deals.

The best things to buy at Presidents' Day sales

Presidents' Day sales typically consist of discounts on appliances, home items, electronics, and clothing. Retailers like Best Buy and Home Depot offer price cuts on large appliances from brands like Samsung and LG, while Amazon and Walmart offer sitewide discounts on tech, kitchen appliances, vacuums, and more. Mattresses are also a popular sale category with sitewide discounts from retailers like Overstock, Temper-Pedic, and Nectar.

