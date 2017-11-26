The best Currys Black Friday deals 2017

It’s been a rollercoaster of a sale, but the arrival of Tuesday has heralded the end of this years major Black Friday deals.

Currys Black Friday deals 2017

See all Currys Black Friday deals: Currys is running offers across nearly all categories, from 4K TVs and laptops to fridge freezers, vacuum cleaners, drones and printer! Go straight there if you want to browse all the deals and decide for yourself which ones are best. See all of the available offers at Currys.co.uk.

Best Currys Black Friday deals

LG OLED OLED65W7V – now £4,999 (with code, was £6,999)

There's a cool £2,500 off one the biggest TVs of 2017, the wallpaper-thin LG W7. It comes with HDR, catch-up and 4K streaming. It's down from £6,999 to £4,999, but a discount code knocks off another 10% at checkout, taking it down to £4,999.

Fitbit Ionic smartwatch - now £249.99 (was £299.99)

Fitbit's first foray into smartwatch territory is water resistant, has health & fitness tracking with a heart rate monitor & GPS and 4 days' batter life and is a mere £249.99 at Currys.

Currys Black Friday TV deals

Samsung QE65Q8CAMT 65-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR Curved QLED TV – £2,599 (was £3,499)

If you want a big, curved TV with Samsung's cutting-edge QLED picture tech and a host of smart features, this is for you. It's reduced by £900, and in addition you can get a free Samsung soundbar and save up to £200 on selected 4k Blu-ray players. Get it now for £2,599.

LG 43UJ630V - now £349 (was £429): This 43-inch TV has it all for a very low price. A HDR 4K display and with a top suite of Smart features including Netflix and Amazon Prime Instant video. A bargain at just £349.

Cheap 32-inch TV - now £149.99 (was £229.99): if you're after a super cheap 32-inch TV and you're not bothered about it being the best TV in the world, this is a good option at Currys. It's only got an HD Ready (720p) screen and the Freeview tuner is SD but the price is hard to argue with. Check it out at Currys.

Cheap 32-inch TV - now £159 (was £259): if you're after a cheap second screen for a kitchen or a kids bedroom, this is a good option. It has an HD screen and access to BBC iPlayer and other catch-up services. The in store price is £259 but Currys is now offering it online for £159.

LG 49-inch 4K TV - now £499 (was £749): from the same range as the TV above, you can also get this 49-inch 4K TV with HDR and webOS smart features with a big saving. This version comes with a saving of £250, bringing the price down to £499.

Currys Black Friday laptop deals

Acer Chromebook - now £179.99: If you're after a cheap Chromebook but with a bit of bling, then how about this 14-inch Acer model. It's not particularly powerful, but for basic tasks like browsing and document editing you'll be sported. If gold isn't your thing, then there's a silver option for the same price. Check out both of these cheap laptops for £179.99 @ Currys .

Lenovo IdeaPad 320s - now £399.99: IdeaPads are reliable office task-friendly laptops and we're impressed with the price here for a 14-inch laptop with a 128GB SSD (solid state drive) for faster load times. Worth a look at £399.99 from Currys.

HP laptop - now £349 (was £549): Currys is advertising a 'Black Friday Price Now' sticker on this laptop - it was £549 but it's down to £349. It's got an Intel Core i3-7100U CPU, 4GB RAM and 1TB storage alongside its full HD screen. Not the fastest laptop in the world but this is a good price for a solid system.

Currys Black Friday printer deals

Currys Black Friday tablets and ereader deals

Lenovo Tab4 8-inch tablet - now £99.99 (was £129.99)

If you can spend a little more than the other tablet deal above, then you can get this Lenovo model which has double the RAM, meaning it'll load faster and be able to multi-task better. For us, that's worth an extra tenner.

Currys Black Friday gaming deals

Currys Black Friday audio deals

Beats UrBeats Headphones – £49.95 (was £79.95)

These in-ear headphones are compatible with all smartphones, and feature a microphone along with a remote and volume control built into the cable.

Available in silver and gold, right now for £30 off.

JBL XTREME portable Bluetooth speaker - now £149.99 (was £249.99)

Get this excellent Bluetooth speaker with 12 hours of battery life and a built-in mic for taking your calls. The saving is £100 and the deal is live now at Currys.

Currys Black Friday smart home deals

Google Home - now £77.50 (was £129)

Again, another huge discount on a Google home product. This time it's the full-size version with the best price we've ever seen for Google's top smart speaker. And no it doesn't double as an air freshener. A great deal at £77.50.

Amazon Echo Dot - now £34.99 (was £49.99)

The Amazon Echo Dot is currently the most popular smart speaker in the UK and Amazon and Google are tearing their margins apart to get into your home. Who will you choose? This is incredibly cheap at £34.99.

New Amazon Echo - now £69.99 (was £89.99)

The 2017 edition of the full-sized Amazon Echo an awesome smart speaker, and the £69.99 price tag is extremely good value considering it was only released a few weeks ago. The main benefit over the Echo Dot is the enhanced sound. Tempted at £69.99?

Currys Black Friday home and kitchen deals

Save 10% on kitchen appliances: you can currently save 10% on the marked prices of a huge range of fridges, freezers, ovens, dishwashers and more. Each one has its own discount code so no matter what you're after you'll find something here.

Currys Black Friday camera deals

Canon EOS 1300D twin-lens kit - now £379

If you're looking to get into the world of DSLR photography, this twin-lens Canon EOS 1300D kit is a great place to start, and right now there's £150 off. Complete with a standard zoom and telephoto zoom, it costs less than a lot of compacts at just £379.

Currys Black Friday wearable deals

Get £20 of the marked price on any Apple Watch. Apple Watches don't usually get much of a discount, on Black Friday or any other time, so this is well worth checking out if you're looking for one. As well as getting £20 off at the checkout with a discount code you can get a minimum of £20 off when you trade in your old smartwatch.

Currys Black Friday gadget deals

Parrot Bebop 2 Drone £369.99 (was £449.99)

Easy to pilot with any smartphone or tablet, the Parrot Bebop 2 Drone in sleek red offers an intuitive flying experience with a high-quality camera – and you can stream live footage to your device too. Get it today for £369.99.



See all Currys deals

Don't see something you want? Check out all of the early Black Friday deals over at Currys here and you're bound to find something you like! See all the Currys deals here

Currys on Black Friday 2017: what you need to know

One of the reasons we're big fans of Currys is that the retailer likes to go all-in for seasonal events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and it's going to be more of the same this year - you can bet there's going to be many tempting discounts across all of the Currys product categories.

The deals are set to go live at 12am on the morning of Black Friday, and will then continue through the day and indeed the whole weekend. In total, Currys has said 10 days of Black Friday discounts are scheduled, building on the success of last year's event (which was apparently Currys' biggest Black Friday ever - 5 orders placed every second during peak times, and over 2 billion seconds spent on the site on Black Friday).

Don't forget the price promise you always get with Currys, which means if you find the same item for a cheaper price at any of the retailer's competitors, then Currys will match it. There are even mobile apps you can download to make price comparisons easier, which is another reason to hit Currys during Black Friday.

We wouldn't bet against it being another record-breaking year for Currys by the time that Black Friday 2017 is over, and there'll be discounts happening all through the weekend. We'll make sure the best of those are listed above ready for your consideration.