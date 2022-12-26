After-Christmas sales 2022: deals from Walmart, Amazon, Target and more

It's almost December 26, which means after-Christmas sales are live with fantastic deals from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart on everything from tech, kitchen appliances, fitness equipment, clothing, and more. To help you find all the top offers, we're rounding up the best after-Christmas sales and stand-out deals just below.



The after-Christmas sales event is the perfect opportunity to snag a bargain on leftover holiday stock, with record-low prices on air fryers, iPads, TVs, vacuums, blenders, and more. Retailers are offering their best discounts yet to make room for new items next year. So whether you're looking for a Christmas gift you didn't receive or want to spend that gift card that's burning a hole in your pocket, our after-Christmas sales roundup has a little bit of something for everyone.



Below we've listed today's best after-Christmas sales from all your favorite online retailers, followed by the hottest deals on TVs, home items, fitness equipment, laptops, and more. We'll be updating this guide all the way up to New Year's Eve, so make sure to bookmark this guide for all the latest offers.

Health and fitness

Home deals

Fashion deals

TV deals

Today's best after-Christmas deals

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon just dropped Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 to $199 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 feature improved audio quality and noise cancellation and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life. As of right now, the AirPods arrive before Christmas, but that could change at any moment, so we recommend grabbing this incredible deal now before it's too late.

(opens in new tab) Ninja Mega Kitchen System: was $199.99 now $149 Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for the ultimate blender, this Amazon after-Christmas sale brings the top-rated Ninja Mega Kitchen system down to $149.99. You're getting a 72-oz pitcher, an eight-cup food processor, and a 16-oz single-serve cup so you can whip up large batches of frozen drinks, purees, smoothies, and more.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Luxe: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fitbit Luxe was named Techradar's best fitness tracker of 2022 (opens in new tab) thanks to its stylish design, excellent activity tracking, and up to five days of battery life. Amazon has it on sale for just $99.95, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for the ultra-thin activity tracker, making it our personal favorite Fitbit deal.

(opens in new tab) LG 70-inch UP7070 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: was $649.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

A favorite TV deal from Best Buy is this LG 70-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $499.99 - the lowest price we've seen and fantastic value for a big-screen 4K TV. The 70-inch packs LG's quad-core processor 4K for a premium picture experience and smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi: was $229 now $171.75 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the mega-popular Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine at $171.75, which is the best deal you can find right now. The Vertuo Next allows you to whip up a creamy espresso in minutes with the convenient pods and features a slim 5.5-inches wide design.

(opens in new tab) Eufy Smart Scale C1: was $29.99 now $23.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get the Eufy smart scale on sale for $23.99 at Amazon's after-Christmas sale. The Eufy Smart Scale C1 can measure your body's body fat ratio, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, as well as your weight and gives you a more detailed way of checking in with your health and what that number on the scale actually means.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $369 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the all-new Apple Watch 8 in stock and on sale for $369 - just $20 more than the record-low price. Updates are incremental compared to the previous version but do include an upgraded S8 processor, all-day 18-hour battery life, and a suite of new health and fitness functions thanks to watchOS 9.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (5th generation): was $49.99 now $27.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a more robust smart speaker, you can get Amazon's latest Echo Dot on sale for $27.99 - just $3 more than the record-low price. With Amazon Alexa on board, the Amazon Echo Dot allows you to control your smart home setup, play music or podcasts, or simply ask for the forecast.

(opens in new tab) Toloco Massage Gun: was $259.99 now $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This top-rated massage gun is getting a massive discount at Amazon, down to $69.99 from $259.99. The Toloco massage gun features 20 different speed levels and 15 replaceable massage heads to relieve pain on all parts of your body and has over 31,000 positive reviews on Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $89.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Beats Studio Buds are the best Beats earbuds you can buy, and Amazon has the earbuds down to a record-low price of $89.95. For your money, you're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and decent audio performance. Compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are are on sale for almost $100 more.

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker: was $169.99 now $119.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Instant Pots are always holiday best-sellers, and Amazon has the Instant Pot Pro on sale for $119.95. The six-quart pressure cooker features ten appliances in one, including; slow cook, sous vide, sauté pan, rice, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker, and steamer.

(opens in new tab) SuperFit 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill: was $492.99 now $339.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart's after-Christmas sale is offering a $153 discount on this handy folding treadmill from SuperFit. The 2-in-1 treadmill features a compact and foldable design and includes two sports modes that can be used as a running treadmill and an under-desk walking treadmill.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S: was $299 now $239.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Xbox Series S might be the less powerful of Microsoft's current-gen systems, but it's still no slouch. Its lightning-quick 512GB SSD means your games load remarkably fast. The console also supports high-end features like VRR for more stable and consistent performance and pairs excellently with a 1440p monitor.

(opens in new tab) YnM Weighted Blanket: $49.80 $38.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the top-rated YnM blanket on sale for $38.99 when you apply the additional 10% coupon at checkout. With over 44,000 positive user reviews on Amazon - it averages 4.6 out of 5 stars - it's incredibly popular. It's made from seven different layers, which contour to the shape of your body for a peaceful night's rest.

(opens in new tab) Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac Pro Robot Vacuum: was $299 now $98 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

A great price for a robot vacuum, Walmart has the Eufy Clean by Anker marked down to $98 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors and uses BoostIQ technology to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt.

(opens in new tab) Asus 14-inch Chromebook: $329 $179 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy's after-Christmas sales include laptop deals like this 2022 Asus Chromebook at just $179 - a fantastic value for a 14-inch laptop. The Chromebook is an affordable laptop that can cover your basic computing needs with 4GB of RAM, an Intel Core processor, and a handy touch-screen display.

The best after-Christmas deals under $25

(opens in new tab) Eufy Smart Scale C1: was $29.99 now $23.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get the Eufy smart scale on sale for $23.99 at Amazon's after-Christmas sale. The Eufy Smart Scale C1 can measure your body's body fat ratio, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, as well as your weight and gives you a more detailed way of checking in with your health and what that number on the scale actually means.

(opens in new tab) Tile Mate (2022): was $24.99 now $17.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A great stocking stuffer idea, Amazon has the top-rated Tile Mate on sale for just $17.99. Attach the Tile Mate tracker to anything you don't want to lose, and it will send location data to the Tile app on your phone.

(opens in new tab) Renpho USB Rechargeable Body Weight Scale: was $32.99 now $17.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to pick up a smart scale to kick off the new year, Walmart has the Renpho scale on sale for just $18.99. The smart scale can do it all, including measuring 13 different metrics, syncing with popular fitness apps, and can be charged using a power bank or AC adapter.

(opens in new tab) Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket: was $29.99 now $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Who doesn't want a cozy sherpa throw as the temps get cooler? We've found this top-rated blanket from Amazon on sale for just $24.99. Available in several color choices, the 50x60-inch throw features a fleece face and plush sherpa reverse, which results in a super-soft and warm blanket.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: was $49.99 now $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This holiday deal from Amazon slashes the best-selling Echo Dot to just $14.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling smart speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather and control your new smart bulb - all for under $15.

(opens in new tab) myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control: was $29.98 now $19.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

For just $19.99, you can control and monitor your garage from anywhere, so you never have to worry about if you shut your garage door. The smart garage control has a compatible app that sends alerts to your phone anytime your garage is open or closed or is left open.

(opens in new tab) Zimasilkz 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase: was $40 now $23.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

These silk pillowcases have over 40,000 positive reviews on Amazon and would make a great gift idea for anyone on your list. Available in several different color choices, the pillows are made from 100% mulberry silk which benefits your hair and skin as you sleep, and are on sale for just $23.99.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A great stocking stuffer idea, Amazon has the all-new Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $19.99 - $5 more than the lowest price we've seen. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

(opens in new tab) Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set: $49.99 $15.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $34 - Treat yourself or a loved one with a new set of bed sheets with this fantastic deal that brings the Queen Size sheets down to just $15.99. The super soft sheets are available in several different color choices and include fitted and flat sheets and pillowcases with deep pockets. With over 134,000 positive reviews and a record-low sale price of $15.99 - this after-Christmas deal is a no-brainer for those looking for new sheets.

The best after-Christmas sales: TVs

(opens in new tab) LG 75-inch Class 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Our favorite 75-inch TV deal this week is this LG 4K display on sale for just $599.99 at Best Buy. You're getting webOS 6.0 for seamless streaming from your favorite apps and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 70-inch A6G Series 4K UHD Smart TV: was $509.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This 70-inch 4K smart TV from Hisense is on sale for just $449.99 - an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV. The 70-inch set includes smart capabilities, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, Chromecast built-in, and a handy voice remote.

(opens in new tab) LG 70-inch UP7070 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: was $649.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This week's best 70-inch TV deal is this LG UHD on sale for just $499.99 at Best Buy - the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic value for a big-screen 4K TV. The 70-inch packs LG's quad-core processor 4K for a premium picture experience and smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assitant for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Another fantastic TV deal this week is LG's brilliant C2 OLED TV is on sale for $1,699.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Rated as our best TV of 2022 (opens in new tab), the LG C2 packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this deal is for you.

(opens in new tab) TCL 65-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV: $799 $399.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Another cheap TV deal from Best Buy is the 2022 TCL 65-inch 4K TV on sale for just $399.99 at Best Buy. TCL's 4 Series set supports 4K, HDR, and Dolby Digital+ audio – plus, you get a voice remote and built-in Roku to access all top streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 60-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $549.99 now $379.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Our favorite Black Friday TV deal is back at Best Buy's after-Christmas sale, with this 60-inch model for just $379.99. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

(opens in new tab) LG A2 Series 55-inch OLED TV: was $1,399.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This is a stunning price on the latest LG A2 OLED TV, dropping that $1,399.99 MSRP down to just $899.99. That's one of the biggest discounts we've seen on the 2022 release yet. Yes, you're getting a weaker overall spec sheet when compared to the C2, but this is still a premium display at a great price.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV: was $509.99 now $356.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a mid-size TV deal, Best Buy has the 2022 Amazon Fire TV on sale for $356.99. The 4K smart set includes the Fire OS for easy streaming, plus Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control - all for under $500.

(opens in new tab) VIZIO 43-inch V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV: was $336 now $268 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

A great option if you're looking for a smaller budget set, Walmart has this 43-inch 4K smart TV from Vizio on sale for just $268. A fantastic value, you're getting 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities with a voice-enabled remote.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD Smart Fire TV (2022): was $89.99 now $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This 24-inch Insignia set is on sale for a record-low price of just $79.99, and it's the cheapest TV deal we've spotted so far. While the Insignia F20-Series display lacks 4K capabilities, the HD TV does include smart features with the Fire operating system and hands-free control with Amazon Alexa.

The best after-Christmas sales: Health and fitness

(opens in new tab) Eufy Smart Scale C1: was $29.99 now $23.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get the Eufy smart scale on sale for $23.99 at Amazon's after-Christmas sale. The Eufy Smart Scale C1 can measure your body's body fat ratio, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, as well as your weight and gives you a more detailed way of checking in with your health and what that number on the scale actually means.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Scale: was $49.95 now $39.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Start the new year off with Fitbit's Aria Air digital scale, which is on sale for just $39.95 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The Fitbit scale works with your Fitbit activity tracker and smartphone to track your weight and BMI to help reach your goals.

(opens in new tab) FitRx SmartBell Adjustable Dumbbell: was $199 now $99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This FitRX adjustable dumbbell set is getting a massive $100 discount at Walmart's after-Christmas sale. The compact set includes ten plates with 15 different weight configurations that range from 5 to 52.5 pounds

(opens in new tab) SuperFit 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill: was $492.99 now $339.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart's after-Christmas sale is offering a $153 discount on this handy folding treadmill from SuperFit. The 2-in-1 treadmill features a compact and foldable design and includes two sports modes that can be used as a running treadmill and an under-desk walking treadmill.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Inspire 3 Fitness Tracker: was $99.95 now $79.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Today's cheapest Fitbit deal is the ultra-slim Fitbit Inspire 3 on sale for just $79.95 - just $10 more than the record-low we saw during Black Friday. Made for everyday wear, the Inspire 3 offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and tracks sleep, workouts, stress, and more.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the best-selling Fitbit Charge 5 on sale for $99.95 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Released last year, the powerful fitness tracker is well-suited for anyone starting to get serious about working out but doesn't yet need a fully-fledged smartwatch. You're getting built-in GPS technology, fitness and sleep tracking, and 24/7 heart rate monitoring.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Luxe: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fitbit Luxe was named Techradar's best fitness tracker of 2022 (opens in new tab) thanks to its stylish design, excellent activity tracking, and up to five days of battery life. Amazon has it on sale for just $99.95, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for the ultra-thin activity tracker, making it our personal favorite Fitbit deal.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 4: was $229.95 now $158.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another favorite Fitbit deal from today's sale is the feature-packed Fitbit Versa 4 that's on sale for $158.95 - just $10 more than the cheapest-ever price. The top-rated smartwatch features built-in GPS for tracking runs, walks, and bike rides and provides you with a daily readiness score to see if your body is ready for a workout or recovery based on helpful insights.

The best after-Christmas sales: Home and Kitchen

(opens in new tab) Ninja professional blender: was $99.99 now $93.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to pick up a quality blender from a reliable brand, Amazon has the Ninja Professional blender on sale for $93.99. You're getting a 72-oz pitcher, so you can whip up large batches of frozen drinks, purees, smoothies, and more.

(opens in new tab) Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer: was $109 now $44.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This 8-qt air fryer was already reasonably priced, but now you can get it for less than $50 at Best Buy. It's ideal for cooking food for up to 8 people and has eight built-in features meaning that you can roast, bake, air fry, dehydrate, and more with just this one appliance.

(opens in new tab) Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer: was $99.99 now $49.50 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Air fryers are always popular items in after-Christmas sales and Amazon has this best-selling Mini Ninja on sale for $53.50. The two-quart air fryer has over 15,000 positive reviews on Amazon and features a compact design that is perfect for people working in a small space.

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker: was $169.99 now $119.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Instant Pots are always holiday best-sellers, and Amazon has the Instant Pot Pro on sale for $119.95. The six-quart pressure cooker features ten appliances in one, including; slow cook, sous vide, sauté pan, rice, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker, and steamer.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker: was $109.99 now $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the best-selling Keurig K-mini Plus coffee maker on sale for $89.99. This compact single-serve coffee machine uses K-Cup pods, and it's just 7 inches tall, making it a great fit for space-tight kitchens.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker: was $149.99 now $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Keurig K-Classic has over 90,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is currently on sale for $79.99 - the lowest price we've seen in months. You can brew different cup sizes, 6, 8, and 10-oz, and the large 48-ounce water reservoir allows you to brew 6 plus cups before having to refill.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi: was $229 now $171.75 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the mega-popular Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine at $171.75, which is the best deal you can find right now. The Vertuo Next allows you to whip up a creamy espresso in minutes with the convenient pods and features a slim 5.5-inches wide design.

(opens in new tab) Hoover MaxLife PowerDrive Swivel XL: was $119 now $59 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This half-price deal on Hoover's high-performance HEPA-filtering upright delivers a lot of power for not much money. It makes cleaning any floor surface a breeze, and its powerful Dual Cyclone makes light work of even ground-in dirt. Swivel steering makes it maneuverable as well as powerful, and there's a telescopic wand, crevice tool, and upholstery/dusting tool too. If you're disappointed with your current affordable vacuum, this is a worthwhile upgrade.

(opens in new tab) ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner: was $159.99 now $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the cheapest prices we've spotted on a robot vacuum cleaner is the Ilife V3s Pro on sale for just $99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The robo vac works on hardwoods and carpets and runs routine cleaning based on a preset schedule, and will atomically go back to the dock and charge when the battery is low.

(opens in new tab) Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac Pro Robot Vacuum: was $299 now $98 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

A great price for a robot vacuum, Walmart has the Eufy Clean by Anker marked down to $98 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors and uses BoostIQ technology to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum: was $349.99 now $279 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba on sale for $279. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba i3 delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.

The best after-Christmas sales: Laptops and tablets

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): was $449 now $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Today's best iPad deal is Apple's 2022 iPad on sale for $399 - the lowest price we've seen and $20 less than Black Friday's price. The all-new iPad features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, and an impressive all-day battery life. It's a fantastic tablet at a great price, especially with today's $50 discount.

(opens in new tab) iPad Pro 11 2022 (128GB): was $799 now $729 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Apple's 2022 iPad Pro is getting a massive $70 discount, which brings the 11-inch tablet down to $729 - just $10 more than the record-low price. We shouldn't have to tell you that the Pro line sits at the top of the tablet pile, and discounts are few and far between, especially on the latest 2022 model.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 14: was $949.99 now $759.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

This is a fantastic value-for-money laptop and one of the best offers this week at Dell. It comes with a powerful latest-generation Intel i7 processor and a big 512GB SSD. The highlight, though, is the inclusion of 16GB of RAM that gives the laptop a massive performance boost to keep up with all your computing needs.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip is one of the best laptops ever made, so finding it on sale makes it even better. You can get 20% off the entry-level configuration with 8GB memory and 256GB of SSD storage with this Amazon deal, which is also the lowest price we've ever seen for Apple's premium device.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13: was $999 now $849 at Dell (opens in new tab)

From its impressive battery life to its high build quality and gorgeous design, the Dell XPS 13 is a champion of small laptops, perfect for use at home, in school or at work. It's equipped with an Intel i5 processor and 8GB of RAM making it an excellent productivity machine - and there's loads of storage with the 512GB SSD, too.