Best Buy flash sale: epic deals on 4K TVs, laptops, AirPods, tablets and more

The Best Buy flash sale is happening right with 24-hour-only deals on 4K TVs, laptops, tablets, AirPods, and more. We're rounding up all the best offers for you just below - but you'll have to hurry, Best Buy's flash sale ends tonight.

Some highlighted bargains include TV deals like this Insignia 32-inch HD TV on sale for just $129.99 (was $199.99), the 2021 Toshiba 55-inch 4K TV marked down to $449.99 (was $519.99), and the Westinghouse 75-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for a record-low price of $679.99 (was $799.99).



Best Buy's flash sale also this stunning 21-inch iMac 4K display on sale for an all-time low price of $949.99 (was $1,499.99), a $200 discount on the HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop, and the luxurious AirPods Max on sale for a record-low price of $454.99 (was $549).



See more of the top deals from Best Buy's flash sale below, and keep in mind, today's bargains end tonight at 11:59 p.m. CT, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Best Buy flash sale - top deals

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $199.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - This 32-inch Insignia is a great little TV if you're looking for something that'll cover the basics for the kid's rooms, studies, or bedrooms. While it's not a 4K display, this Insignia comes with Fire OS and Amazon Alexa built right in for handy smart assistant sport.

Toshiba 55-inch 4K UHD Fire TV: $519.99 $449.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - You don't need to spend big to bag yourself a fully-featured 4K smart TV - here's a great option from Best Buy's sale. This 55-inch set has Fire TV built right in so you can enjoy your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video. It's also fully HDR compatible and will work great with any other Amazon Alexa-supported device.

Westinghouse 75-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: $799.99 $679.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 - A fantastic price for a 70-inch 4K TV, today only Best Buy has this Westinghouse smart TV on sale for just $679.99. The big-screen TV comes with 4K HD resolution, Dolby Audio, and the Roku experience, which allows you to stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.

HP ENVY 2-in-1 13.3-inch Touch-Screen Laptop: $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Best Buy has a $200 discount on the versatile 13-inch HP Envy which is the best deal you can find right now. The touch-screen laptop features a flexible 360-degree hinge, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, and an 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor.

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $454.99 at Best Buy

Save $94 - Today only, you can get the powerful Apple AirPods Max on sale for a record-low price of $454.99 - $20 less than the previous all-time low. The over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and provide up to 20 hours of battery life.

Apple 21.5-inch iMac with Retina 4K display: $1,499.99 $949.99 at Best Buy

Save $550 - You can score a massive $550 discount on this stunning 21-inch iMac display. That's the lowest price we've found for the 4K Apple display that packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, and an Intel Core i5 processor.

Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum: $499.99 $289.99 at Best Buy

Save $210 - If you're interested in a traditional upright vacuum, Best Buy has the Dyson Ball Animal on sale for a record-low price of $289.99. The multi-floor vacuum features a self-adjusting cleaner head, and the ball technology allows you to navigate furniture and obstacles with a simple turn of the wrist for precise cleaning.

