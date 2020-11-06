Best Buy Black Friday gaming deals are here to save your PC setup

We're heading into the second wave of Best Buy's Black Friday deals this weekend, with the 'Wishlist sale' looking particularly similar to last weekend's offerings. However, we're seeing plenty more Black Friday gaming deals among the listing this time around, with particularly stunning offers on Logitech and Corsair gear.

Gaming mice are starting at just $34.99 right now - on the Logitech G502 Hero, nonetheless, but you'll also find a $44.99 price tag (was $99.99) on the wireless G604. If you're looking for the best value, we'd start with the latter option, as you're getting the 25K sensor instead of 16K and wireless functionality to boot.

We're actually seeing plenty of Black Friday gaming deals on offer this week, though, so you'll be able to kit out your full setup for less. There's a $100 discount on the Logitech G512 SE mechanical gaming keyboard, for example, now sitting at just $49.99, and you can grab the 144Hz Samsung CRG5 24-inch curved gaming monitor for just $169.99 this week as well (was $197.99).

You'll want to be quick, though, as these early Black Friday deals will end on Sunday.

We're rounding up all these Best Buy Black Friday deals just below, but you'll find more gaming monitor deals and cheap gaming headsets further down the page as well.

Best Buy Black Friday gaming deals

Best Buy Black Friday gaming mouse deals

Logitech G502 Hero SE wired gaming mouse: $79.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

The Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse is down to just $34.99 at Best Buy right now. That's particularly impressive, considering you'll find the special edition wired gaming mouse for $69.99 at Amazon still. There are 11 programmable buttons on here with the Hero 16K sensor and Lightsync RGB.

View Deal

Logitech G604 wireless optical gaming mouse: $99.99 $44.99 at Best Buy

If you're after a wireless gaming mouse, the Logitech G604 is looking particularly sweet right now. With a 25K sensor, 15 programmable controls, the option to switch from Bluetooth to Lightspeed 1ms connectivity, and compatibility with G-Hub, you're getting especially good value for money here. It's worth noting that you'll need a AA battery to run this mouse, but that battery will last you 5.5 months in Bluetooth mode.

View Deal

Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse: $149.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

If you're really looking to go all out, The G502 Lightspeed is down below $100 at Best Buy right now. There's plenty of tech packed in here - the Hero 25K sensor, Lightspeed connectivity, Lightsync RGBs, and 11 programmable buttons. Not only that, though, but this is also the cheapest this gaming mouse has ever been - and you can also pick it up at Amazon for the same price.



View Deal

Best Buy Black Friday gaming keyboard deals

Logitech G512 SE mechanical gaming keyboard: $149.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

You're only paying $50 for this mechanical gaming keyboard at Best Buy this week, thanks to a stunning $100 discount. There's plenty of tech in here that far outperforms this price tag, however - like USB pass-through, LightSync technology, and clicky, tactile keys.

View Deal

Corsair K70 MK.2 mechanical gaming keyboard: $149.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

Corsair is also getting in on the action, with Best Buy cutting $60 from the final price of the K70 MK.2 mechanical gaming keyboard. You'll find Cherry MX Speed switches in here with anti-ghosting and USB pass-through to boot. Other retailers are still charging $129.99 for this particular keyboard so you'll want to snap this one up fast.

View Deal

Logitech G815 Lightsync mechanical gaming keyboard: $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a super smooth experience that still offers a tactile punch with every click, the G815 is a standout choice. You're saving $50 on one of Logitech's best mechanical gaming keyboards here, offering up all the latest fancy features, including USB passthrough, dedicated media controls, and LightSync RGB.

View Deal

Best Buy Black Friday gaming headset deals

Logitech G432 wired 7.1 surround sound gaming headset: $49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

For $50 we're not too optimistic about the 7.1 surround sound quality on this wired Logitech headset, but for $39.99 it's worth a shot. If you're after a super cheap set of cups to see you through PC gaming in a pinch, this is a great price.

View Deal

Corsair Void Elite gaming headset: $99.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 on the Corsair Void Elite gaming headset, a wireless set of cups with a 16-hour battery life, 50mm high-density neodymium drivers, and memory foam cushioning for extra comfort. You'll also find this price available at Amazon this weekend.

View Deal

Logitech G935 wireless 7.1 surround sound gaming headset: $129.99 $119.99 at Best Buy

You're only saving $10 on the Logitech G935 headset in Best Buy's latest Black Friday gaming deals, but it's worth noting that these cups were $169.99 at launch. You're getting powerful wireless audio here, with 7.1 surround sound, 12 hours of battery life, and 50mm Pro-G audio drivers. This offer is also available at Amazon.

View Deal

Best Buy Black Friday gaming monitor deals

Samsung CRG5 24-inch curved gaming monitor: $197.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has only cut $28 from the price of this Samsung curved gaming monitor, but a peek under the hood shows us just how much value is packed into this $169.99 price. This display is running at a 144Hz refresh rate, packs AMD FreeSync, and also boasts a 3000:1 contrast ratio. There aren't many sub-$200 gaming monitors on the market that can make those claims, so this is likely to be a popular offer.

View Deal

Asus VG259QMY 24.5-inch gaming monitor: $319.99 $269.99 at Best Buy

With a WLED panel and a stunning 280Hz refresh rate (overclocked), this Asus gaming monitor packs a serious punch. There's two HDMI inputs up for grabs here, as well as DisplayPort too.

View Deal

Acer Predator 27-inch gaming monitor: $599.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 on this Acer Predator gaming monitor, repping G-Sync support, a 240Hz refresh rate and an expansive 27-inch panel. That's a great price for the sophisticated tech under the hood here, and especially perfect if you're upgrading GPUs this year.

View Deal

More Best Buy Black Friday deals

If you're all about next-gen consoles, you'll find plenty of information on where to buy PS5 and how to pre-order Xbox Series X this weekend. Or, take a look at the best gaming laptop deals if you're looking to completely upgrade your rig.