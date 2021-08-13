Best Buy 3 day sale: save big on headphones, TV, and laptop deals this weekend

Best Buy has launched another three day sale with a massive range of deals on laptops, TVs, headphones, and more. We're seeing some record low prices on some of the hottest tech around right now, but there's also plenty of discounts on small kitchen appliances, PC gaming accessories, and smart home devices as well. You'll want to move quickly if you spot a price you like, though, as these savings will end Sunday.

We've rounded up all our top picks from Best Buy's sale right here, filtering through the best TV deals to pick out our favorite (this 50-inch Hisense A6G now down to $369.99, was $429.99), and sorting through all the laptop deals that aren't worth your time to bring you this $130 saving on a powerful 17.3-inch HP model (now $599.99, was $729.99).

However, some of the best value offers sit on products that are currently at their lowest prices ever, or nearing previous record discounts that we haven't seen all year. You can pick up the Amazon Echo Show 5 for just $44.99 (was $79.99), a return to a record low that we've only ever seen over Amazon Prime Day before.

Audiophiles can also pick up a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for just $278 (was $349.99) in a return to the sales price we most regularly see on these cups. The industry leading headphones have been available for $248 before, but only during one particularly brief flash sale months ago, so you're still getting an excellent price here.

You can head straight to the section of the sale that interests you most just below, or check out our top picks of the best deals further down the page.

The best deals in the Best Buy 3 day sale

Google Nest Mini: $49.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

Save $15 – This is the best price we've seen on the Google Nest Mini in months now. The basic and affordable smart speaker allows you to listen to tunes, dim the lights, activate other devices, set timers and so much more with minimal fuss. If you're dabbling with this tech for the first time this is a very cheap way to try it.View Deal

Logitech G502 Hero wired gaming mouse: $49.99 $37.99 at Best Buy

Save $12 - This is the lowest price we've ever seen on the Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse, a discount that originally popped up back in June, beating the previous record low by $2. With a 25K DPI sensor, adjustable weights, and 11 programmable buttons there's plenty of value packed in here as well.View Deal

Roku Streaming Stick+: $49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - You can save $10 on the Roku+ 4K streaming stick at Best Buy this weekend. That's the lowest price we've seen this year and an excellent buy for anyone looking to improve on their smart TV's app selection. While we have seen that price drop to $29.99, that was way back over Black Friday last year, so this is still an excellent saving right now.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: $79.99 $44.99 at Best Buy

Save $35 – A terrific price for a straightforward smart display that'll fit in any location around the home to update you on the news, play music, chat with friends and give you voice control over other devices. This Best Buy offer matches the all-time low we saw for the Echo Show 5 during this year's Amazon Prime Day sale.View Deal

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit: $99.99 $74.99 at Best Buy

Save $25 – Nintendo's experimental AR adaptation of the world's biggest friendship destroying racer is a fun, quirky and fascinating little toy. This latest offer matches the lowest price we've seen for the Nintendo Switch game. A version with a Luigi kart is also available.View Deal

Bella Pro Series 8-Qt touchscreen air fryer: $119.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - The Bella Pro is exclusive to Best Buy, and we have seen this 8-Qt model a little cheaper in previous sales. However, a $40 discount offers excellent value for money this weekend, especially considering other retailers have similar models at over $100 right now.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds+: $149.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 – The only time we've seen the Galaxy Buds+ for less than this was when they dropped to $85 about a month ago for Amazon Prime Day. If you missed out on that deal this is still a solid price for some great earbuds with impressive audio quality that'll run for 11 hours on a single charge.View Deal

Garmin Instinct smartwatch: $249.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - We've only ever seen the Garmin Instinct $5 cheaper this year, and that was in Amazon's Prime Day sale. While this price has dropped down as low as $149.99 in the past, we haven't seen a better deal in a while. Plus for those after a rugged, long-lasted smartwatch will struggle to find a better price for the features on offer here this weekend.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book Go 14-inch laptop: $349.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - The Samsung Galaxy Book Go was already a super affordable Windows laptop offering some excellent specs for its price tag. However, with $100 off you're getting an even better price for a Snapdragon 7C processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB of storage.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (64GB): $349.99 $269.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 - We're just $20 away from the record low $249 price on this Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, but at $269.99 you're still getting an excellent offer here. This price has been jumping up and down over the course of the year, and has only ever been $5 cheaper this year. Plus, with 64GB of storage and plenty of power under the hood (despite being a little older now) you're actually getting better value with this offer than you would an iPad.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4: $349.99 $278 at Best Buy

Save $71.99 - We've only seen a cheaper price on these Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones during one very brief flash sale at Newegg, in which that cost dropped down to $248. Before that discount, and ever since, we've only ever seen them drop down to this $278 price. That means you're getting another shot at one of the best discounts we've seen on the latest release this year.View Deal

Hisense 50-inch A6G 4K TV: $429.99 $369.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 - This 50-inch Hisense is offering fantastic value for just $369.99 this weekend - that's just $20 away from the lowest price we've ever seen on this particular model. The last time we saw that record low price was July, so while it's likely we'll see a return to $349.99 in the next few months you're only paying a little more to secure a still excellent price here.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | Black Type Cover: $959 $599 at Best Buy

Save $360 - This is a return to an excellent bundle price on both a Surface Pro 7 tablet and a Black Type Cover keyboard. These bundles are always crowd favorites, but we don't see them sticking around too long. With an i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD this isn't the best offer we've seen (that was on a model with 8GB RAM at this price, spotted only once last year), but it's the lowest price we've seen here in a long time.View Deal

HP 17.3-inch laptop: $729.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $130 - Best Buy has a fantastic $599.99 price tag on this large 17.3-inch HP laptop. Considering there's 12GB RAM and a 512GB SSD inside here (specs we rarely see for under $600), you're getting plenty of power under the hood - all supported by an 11th generation i5 processor.View Deal

65-inch Sony X85J 4K LED TV: $1599.99 $1099.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 – A massive $500 saving brings the excellent X85J down to its lowest ever price since launch. It features HDR and two of those all-important HDMI 2.1 ports that will support 4K 120fps gaming on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. A better budget option compared to an equivalent $2000 LG OLED TV.View Deal

More deals on today's top products

We're constantly tracking all the latest prices on our top picks, price checking other retailers to make sure you're getting the best discounts possible. Whether you're after a cheap TV or set of headphones, or a big saving on a laptop deal you'll find all the lowest prices on these top picks just below.

We're rounding up all the best laptop deals we've seen this week, and tracking all the latest cheap TV sales as well. Plus, we're bringing you all the best back to school sales over the next month.