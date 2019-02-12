Best 4G tablets in India under Rs 15,000 for February 2019

The demand for tablets might have dipped over the years, but sometimes, a smartphone just isn't enough. There are several tablets in the market- both budget and expensive- so you can easily get best 4G tablets under Rs 15,000.

In this list, we have picked some of the most affordable and easily usable tablets out there. They are fit for a number of tasks, so you can find one that fits your requirement.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A

Weight: 320g | Dimensions: 208.40 x 137.90 x 7.50mm | OS: Android 5.0 Lollipop | Screen size: 8.0-inch | Resolution: 1024x768 pixels | CPU: 1.4GHz Quad-Core | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16GB/128GB | Battery: 5,000mAh | Rear camera: 5MP | Front camera: 2MP

Longer Battery Life

Larger Display

Storage

Android 5.0 Lollipop

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A is ideal if you're looking to consume content on a screen larger than a smart phone, but also at a budget price. The 8-inch display is colourful and vibrant to an extent but don't expect it to match AMOLED standards.

Since this tablet is primarily aimed at content consumption, its 5000mAh battery should allow for long battery life.

Storage is a let-down at 16GB, even allowing for micro-SD expansion.

Though Samsung doesn't specify the processor, a quick look suggests that it's the Snapdragon 430. Paired with 2G RAM, the tablet manages to get the job done with the bare minimum at its disposal. It focuses on efficiency rather than on power.

Who should buy: Those looking for a value-for-money option to explore what a tablet can be capable of.

Who shouldn't buy: Those who want a more current version of Android.

Honor Mediapad T3 10

Weight: 460g | Dimensions: 229.8 x 159.8 x 8mm | OS: Android 7.0 Nougat | Screen size: 9.6-inch | Resolution: 800 x 1280 pixels | CPU: Snapdragon 425 | RAM: 2/3GB | Storage: 16GB/32GB | Battery: 4,800mAh | Rear camera: 5MP | Front camera: 2MP

Compact

Decent battery life

Average camera performance

The Huawei MediaPad T3 10 has an aluminium back plate, rounded edges, and it feels great in your hand.

The tablet is powered by the entry-level Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor, which is capable of handling a multitude of tasks easily, including heavy games. The processor is paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory.

It runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with the company’s own UI on the top. Considering the price, the tablet offers decent performance and good battery life.

Who should buy: Those looking for a sleek build and easy usability. It retails for Rs 13,999 on Amazon.

Who should not buy: Those who want the option to expand their storage options.

iBall Slide Elan 4G2

Weight: 585g | Dimensions: 10.4 mm thick | OS: Android 6.0 Marshmallow | Screen size: 10.1-inch | Resolution: 1280 x 800 pixels | CPU: ARM Cortex A53 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16GB/32GB | Battery: 7,000mAh | Rear camera: 5MP | Front camera: 2MP

Big display

Sustainable battery life

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Storage only expandable up to 64GB

On the heavy side

iBall has a range of Android tablets in the budget segment. Prime among them is the Slide Elan 4G2 tablet with a 10.1-inch display accompanied with a longer battery life. You get a pleasant graphic experience without compromising on power with the 7,000 mAh battery.

The iBall Slide Elan 4G2 runs on a quad-core processor, and has two storage variants: 2GB/16GB, and 3GB/32GB. Both are expandable via microSD up to 64GB

It's disappointing that a tablet with so much potential is still running on Android Marshmallow. The base variant retails for Rs 12,999 on Amazon, while the 3GB/32GB model costs Rs 14,999.

Who should buy: Those who don't want to compromise on visual appeal and battery.

Who should not buy: Those who want the latest version of Android or a lighter tablet.

Samsung Galaxy J Max

Weight: 289g | Dimensions: 186.9 x 108.8 x 8.70mm | OS: Android 5.1 Lollipop | Screen size: 7-inch | Resolution: 1280 x 800 pixels | CPU: Quad-core processor | RAM: 1.5GB | Storage: 8GB/200GB | Battery: 4,000mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 2MP

Good build quality

Super light

Effective rear camera

Android 5.1 Lollipop

1.5GB RAM

Samsung’s Galaxy J series of phones and tablets has been all about affordability. The Galaxy J Max tablet is no different, featuring a 7-inch display and 4G LTE support on a budget.

The Galaxy J Max runs on Android 5.1 Lollipop, which is disappointing. It's not the most powerful device in this segment, accompanied by a quad-core processor and 1.5GB RAM.

Read our in-depth review here

Who should buy: Those who want a smaller display with the option of excess storage.

Who should not buy: Those who want the latest version of Android or a power tablet.

Lenovo Tab 4 8

CPU: 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 | Screen size: 8-inch | Resolution: 1280x800 pixels | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16GB, expandable up to 128GB | Rear camera: 5MP | Front camera: 2MP | Battery: 4850mAh | OS: Android 7.0 Nougat

Good storage

Good battery life

Impressive performance

Still runs on Android Nougat

Unimpressive camera performance

The Lenovo Tab 4 8 is a good option for those who want a well-performing phablet without breaking the bank. If you're not a budding photographer, or even too bothered about camera specs, you could take a look at this one.

The impressive battery life and comfortable design ensures that you can use it for hours on end, and the full HD LCD display, while making the colours a little jarring at first, is good enough for the price.

The camera performance is a let-down, as well as the OS, but if a budget phablet with good performance and a long-lasting battery is your goal, the Lenovo Tab 4 8 is worth a look.