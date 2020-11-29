Be quick! New MacBook Air M1 is back in stock for $100 off ahead of Cyber Monday

The best MacBook Cyber Monday deal we've ever seen is back in stock, with the new Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) is on sale for $899 over at Adorama (a $100 saving), only a few weeks after it launched.

If you want to grab this deal, you'll need to move fast, as it has already sold out once, so we don't know how long stock will remain!

Lowest Price Ever Apple MacBook Air (M1): $999.99 $899 at Adorama

You rarely find brand new Apple products on sale so soon after being released, but right now for Cyber Monday you can save $100 off the new Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip - while it lasts.View Deal

The new Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) with the new Apple M1 chip is one of the most exciting laptops to be released in years thanks to the innovative new hardware that Apple has introduced, and is currently our pick as the best laptop in the world right now. It really is that good.

The M1 chip outperforms the earlier generation MacBook Airs with Intel processors by a significant margin while greatly improving battery life and other performance improvements - as well as providing all that extra performance at the same price as earlier models.

Now, with this Cyber Monday deal from Adorama, you can get the brand new MacBook Air with M1 for the same price other retailers are selling the previous generation MacBook Airs to clear out inventory. You don't see deals like this ever, so if you want to get yourself one, what are you doing? Move! Go!

