Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate leak points to big specs but a small upgrade

The Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate was always going to have high-end specs, and now we have an idea of just how high-end, as a leak has revealed many of the supposed specs for both this and the standard Asus ROG Phone 7.

According to leaker Abhishek Yadav (opens in new tab) on Twitter (via Phone Arena (opens in new tab)), both of these Asus ROG Phone 7 models have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, run Android 13, and come with a trio of rear-facing cameras; with a 50MP IMX766 primary snapper, a 13MP ultrawide, and an 8MP macro sensor.

They also apparently both have a 32MP front-facing camera, and come in at 173 x 77 x 10.3mm and 239g.

On top of that, the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is said to have a massive 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Based on past form, it’s likely that will be the only configuration this phone is available in.

They don’t mention the RAM and storage of the standard Asus ROG Phone 7, but do note that this is apparently the only difference between the standard phone and the Ultimate. They also claim that there won’t be an Asus ROG Phone 7 Pro.

This makes for a strong selection of specs, and you can see these along with previously rumored specs in the table below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rumored specs of the Asus ROG Phone 7 series ROG Phone 7 ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Dimensions: 173 x 77 x 10.3mm 173 x 77 x 10.3mm Weight: 239g 239g OS: Android 13 Android 13 Screen Size: 6.8-inch 6.8-inch Resolution: FHD+ FHD+ CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM: TBC 16GB Storage: TBC 512GB Battery: 6,000mAh 6,000mAh Rear Cameras: 50MP wide, 13MP ultrawide, 8MP macro 50MP wide, 13MP ultrawide, 8MP macro Front Camera: 32MP 32MP

Great specs, but not much of an upgrade

Based on this latest specs leak, the Asus ROG Phone 7 and, in particular, the 7 Ultimate sound like very powerful phones. But the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro actually comes with even more RAM at 18GB, paired with 512GB of storage.

The Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro also have the same weight and dimensions as the new phones will apparently have, suggesting that they’ll be physically very similar devices. Here's hoping for some accessory cross-compatibility.

The main camera sensor hasn’t been upgraded either, if this leak is right, and the ultrawide apparently has the same number of megapixels, though it remains to be seen whether the sensor is the same.

So what’s being upgraded? The macro camera here is likely better, as the Asus ROG Phone 6 series has just a 5MP unit, and likewise the selfie camera on those phones is only 12MP. So the photography experience might be slightly improved on the Asus ROG Phone 7 series.

The main upgrade though looks to simply be the chipset, which is reportedly a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 here. That should provide a significant power boost compared to the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 found in the current models, but that’s also about the bare minimum you’d expect from a new model.

Previously rumored specs don’t point to much of an upgrade either, with older leaks suggesting the screen size, resolution, refresh rate, battery capacity, and charging speed will all be about the same as before too.

So while the Asus ROG Phone 7 – and especially the 7 Ultimate – will probably rank among the very best gaming phones, they might not be worth buying if you already have a ROG Phone 6 series handset. We’ll have a clearer idea soon, as Asus is unveiling these phones on April 13.