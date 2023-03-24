The Asus ROG Phone 7 is launching in April and could be the best gaming phone

The Asus ROG Phone 6D currently sits in the top spot of our best gaming phones guide, but it probably won’t do for long, as the Asus ROG Phone 7 is being unveiled on April 13.

Asus itself confirmed as much in a tweet (opens in new tab), adding that this launch will kick off at 8am ET / 5am PT / 1pm BST / 10pm AEST. The tweet also confirms that you’ll be able to watch this launch live on the Asus ROG website (opens in new tab), which currently has a countdown to the event. We imagine it will also be streamed on YouTube, but that hasn’t yet been confirmed.

Of course, we’ll be covering the launch in full here at TechRadar too, so you can also head back here for all the announcements and our in-depth analysis.

Stay tuned for the new legend. ROG Phone 7 is coming on April 13, 8AM EDT.Watch it live 👉 https://t.co/CGZtFnsTOF#ROGPhone7#ForThoseWhoDare pic.twitter.com/iNbTUSD5czMarch 23, 2023 See more

The tweet and site don’t provide any real clues about what the Asus ROG Phone 7 might offer, but we already know some things, and others have leaked.

A phone of beastly specs

Asus itself has previously said that one or more of its upcoming phones will use the top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, found in other Android powerhouses, like the Samsung Galaxy S23 series and the OnePlus 11.

Though the company has additionally suggested that it will use the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 in at least one phone, and we don’t know for sure which will power the ROG Phone 7. That’s a similarly high-end chipset though.

As for leaks, the Asus ROG Phone 7 has seemingly been benchmarked on Geekbench multiple times, with the phone listed as having a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 16GB of RAM; so that's the silicon which seems most likely.

One of those listings was shared by leaker @Gadgetsdata (opens in new tab), who additionally claims that the phone has a 6.8-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen, with a 165Hz refresh rate, an under-display fingerprint sensor and a 6,000mAh battery, with 65W fast charging.

However, while the event invite and the above leak only mention the Asus ROG Phone 7 specifically, it’s likely that there will be more than one model. Based on past form and other leaks, we’ll probably also see an Asus ROG Phone 7 Pro and an Asus ROG Phone 7D, with some variations in specs.

From what we’ve heard so far, it sounds like the ROG Phone 7 itself might not be a vast improvement on the Asus ROG Phone 6 series, other than packing an upgraded chipset. So hopefully the Pro model – if there is one – is more of a step up.

Still, either way, one of these phones will likely be the best gaming phone, at least until Xiaomi launches a successor to the Black Shark 5 Pro.