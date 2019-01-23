Argos has already slashed £50 off the price of Honor View 20 deals

The Honor View 20 has barely been out for a day and yet retailers are already attempting to undercut each other for the best price on a SIM-free handset - Argos has emerged as the early leader.

Offering the brand new phone SIM-free in black for £449.95 Argos has managed to beat out the next nearest retailer by roughly £50. Considering how cheap the View 20's RRP already is (compared to, for example, the £649 RRP of the Galaxy S9), this is a brilliant price for a phone receiving so much praise. To top this deal off you can redeem the Honor Watch Magic (worth £179.99) with the device completely free! That's a lot of value for a shade under £450.

So if you want to get this brand new phone for its cheapest price you can see all of the details down below. Or, if you'd sooner compare it to the rest of the market, then check out our rundown of the best SIM-free phones and prices in the UK for options on all of the biggest phones out right now.

Honor View 20 from Argos | Black | £449.95 | FREE Honor Watch Magic

This is the best price you will get on the brand new Honor phone its week of release. Argos has managed to undercut all the other retailers to come out on top. So if you want a highly anticipated smartphone with unique features and don't want to pay a lot for it - oh, and get a free smartwatch - then this is the deal for you.

Honor View 20: is it any good?

The View 20 is Honor's newest phone to hit the market and it appears to have made a big impression. Whether its because of its great battery life, intriguing 48MP camera quality or its replacement of the notch with a pinhole camera , this phone is impressive in every kind of way. You can read our full Honor View 20 review here.

It's not just the camera that will win you over. It also has a beautiful screen (not an OLED unfortunately though), a powerful processor and best of all it's seriously affordable with this Argos deal. Once you've bought the device you'll probably then be needing a SIM to go with it. Well don't worry, our best SIM only deals page can help you there offering up all of the top deals around right now.