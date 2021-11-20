Apple's all-new AirPods Pro crash to record-low price ahead of Black Friday

While the Black Friday deals event is still a week away, we've just spotted the all-new AirPods Pro down to a record-low price at Amazon. Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro are now on sale for $189.99 (was $249). That's a $59 discount and the cheapest deal we've seen for the wireless earbuds.



Black Friday deals on AirPods are always hot sellers, and as of right now, the earbuds are in stock and ready to ship. We can't guarantee you'll find a better price at next week's sale, so if you want to get your hands on the AirPods Pro right now, then we'd take advantage of this early Black Friday deal before it's too late.

Walmart will have them on sale during its Black Friday sales all the way down at $159 - but we feel like that could be a very low stock item and grabbing them at that price might be rather tricky...

Black Friday AirPods Pro deal

All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $59 - The Apple AirPods Pro are always a Black Friday best-seller, and Amazon just dropped the latest model to a record-low price of $189.99. The all-new AirPods Pro includes a MagSafe Charging Case alongside the new 2021 edition of the classic AirPods. As of right now, this Black Friday deal from Amazon is in stock and ready to ship, so we recommend snapping up this record-low price before it's too late.

Apple's all-new AirPods Pro now come with a Magsafe Charging Case which provides more than 24-hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector. The wireless earbuds feature Apple's powerful H1 Chip and include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.

More Black Friday AirPods deals

You can also see our guide to the best Black Friday AirPods deals and shop for more bargains with our Amazon Black Friday deals guide.