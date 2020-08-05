Apple Watch deals drop Series 3 down to lowest price yet and cut $20 off Series 5

This week's Apple Watch deals are holding onto the lowest price we've seen for the Series 3 model, while also cutting $20 off the latest Series 5 smartwatch as well. That means you can save on whichever wrist candy catches your eye, whether that's the super cheap older model or a feature-packed recent release.

You'll find the Apple Watch Series 3 available for just $169 this week, with that extra $10 off the usual sales price offering up an excellent discount. We've seen prices settling around the $180 - $190 mark over the past few months, so picking up this latest discount means you're getting the cheapest price the Apple smartwatch has ever sat at.

Or, if you need something a little larger with an always-on display, compass and improved heart-rate sensor, you'll also find a $20 discount on the Apple Watch Series 5 at B&H Photo. That brings the price down to $379 for the 40mm watch.

If you'd prefer to shop around, however, you can always check out the best Apple Watch sales we've found from across the web, but you'll struggle to beat this price right now.

Not in the US? We're rounding up the best Apple Watch deals in the UK and Australia further down the page.

Today's best Apple Watch deals

We were previously happy with a $179 sales price on this entry-level smartwatch but that deal just got a whole lot better. Amazon has just knocked $30 off the Apple Watch Series 3, bringing it down to its lowest price yet.

The larger Apple Watch Series 5 offers an always-on display with all the latest features to hit the smartwatch market as well. You'll find it reduced by $20 at the moment at B&H Photo which is a good offer considering these haven't dropped in price for a while now.

