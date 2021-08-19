Apple Watch 6 deal at Amazon drops the smartwatch to its lowest price ever

We're rounding up this week's best Apple Watch deals which include the GPS-only model Apple Watch 6 on sale for $324.98 at Amazon. That's a $74 discount and the lowest price we've found for the 40mm smartwatch.



If you're looking for a cellular plan with your smartwatch, Amazon also has the Apple Watch 6 with LTE connectivity on sale for $429 (was $499).

Apple Watch 6 deals

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399.99 $324.98 at Amazon

Save $74 - You can get the best-selling Apple Watch 6 on sale for a record-low price of $324.98 at Amazon. The 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. Please note, stock is moving fast, and this deal only applies to the White, Navy, and Red sport band models.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, Cellular): $499.99 $429 at Amazon

Save $70 - Amazon has the 40mm Apple Watch 6 with Cellular on sale for $429 - only $30 more than the record-low price. The Series 6 smartwatch includes LTE connectivity, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

The feature-rich Apple Watch 6 tracks activity, workouts, and calories and includes a sleep app that helps you establish a regular bedtime routine to get a better night's rest. The Series 6 also comes with new health features such as blood oxygen monitoring and an ECG app that alerts you when an irregular heart rate is detected. The waterproof smartwatch still keeps you connected with the ability to take calls and reply to texts directly from your wrist.



As we've mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the Apple Watch 6, and this specific deal applies to the White, Navy, and Red sport band models. We don't know how long Amazon will have the smartwatch at this price, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

More Apple Watch deals

