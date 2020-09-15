Apple One subscription service in the UAE

Apple One is the newest subscription service from the Cupertino tech giant that combines some of Apple's biggest products into one package.

The service was announced at Apple’s 2020 event and includes iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus and Apple's newest service, Apple Fitness Plus that offers daily workouts and advanced fitness tracking.

The service starts at AED 39.95 for an individual plan and AED 52.95 for a family plan for up to six family members. There is an additional premium tier for $29.95 which adds Apple News Plus and Apple Fitness Plus however, neither of those are currently available in the UAE and nor is the premium plan for Apple One.

Apple will also be offering a 30-day free trial of the service that will be open to new customers.

Apple’s bundled subscription service was announced at the September Time Flies event and is rumored to launch in October, though no exact release date was announced at the event.

(Image credit: Apple)

Crunching the numbers, the individual plan offers a savings of over AED 20 per month, while the Family plan offers a savings of over And 30 per month. So, if you're paying for all those services individually, it's a no-brainer.

You can read more about Apple One subscription here.