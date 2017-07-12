Apple is giving free Beats headphones to students who buy a Mac or iPad Pro

We still have a ways to go before back-to-school season begins, but that's not stopping Apple from running a student-only promotion.

Starting now until September 25, Apple is offering special savings and a free pair of Beats headphones to qualifying purchasers picking up a new Apple device for school use.

On the computer side, customers can save up to $300 on a MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac or Mac Pro. Shoppers looking to upgrade can also trade in their current Mac for up to $1,500 in credit towards a new machine.

For those looking for something more portable, Apple is also shaving $20 off in savings on the iPad Pro.

Regardless if you go Mac or iPad Pro, both are eligible for a pair of free Beats headphones, which include the Beats Solo3, Powerbeats 3 or BeatsX.

Who's eligible?

According to Apple's terms, these promotions apply to staff and faculty of K-12 institutions and, of course, students attending college.

That said, homeschooling parents or parents making the purchase for their college-bound children are also eligible.

Qualifying purchases can be made at participating brick-and-mortar Apple Stores, Apple's Online Education Store, authorized campus stores, and Apple's 1-800-MY-APPLE hotline.

Finally, Apple is also offering college-bound students special $4.99/month pricing on its Apple Music streaming service, complete with a bonus summer-themed playlist.

It seems Apple knows the true value of its student sale lies in the discounted Apple Music subscription and free Beats headphones — ask anyone who's pulled their share of all-nighters and they'll testify to a solid pair of headphones and an even better playlist. But hey, a cheaper computer is always nice, too.