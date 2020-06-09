Apple AirPods sale: the all-new AirPods Pro hit lowest price ever

You can score a rare price cut on Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro at Verizon. For a limited time, you can get the all-new AirPods Pro on sale for $219.99 once you add the earbuds to your cart. That's a $30 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the truly wireless earphones.



The 2019 AirPods Pro feature Apple's H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The wireless earbuds now include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in when you need it. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.



As we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found for the AirPods Pro, and with Amazon Prime Day still up in the air, there's no guarantee you'll find a better deal any time soon.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $219.99 at Verizon

