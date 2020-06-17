Apple's AirPods Pro hit lowest sale price ever at Amazon

This deal will go fast! Amazon has the all-new Apple AirPods on sale and back down to its lowest price ever - $219.98. That's a $29 discount and a fantastic price for the top-rated wireless earbuds.

Amazon also has the 2019 AirPods with charging case on sale for $139 and the AirPods with wireless charging case on sale for $169.



The 2019 AirPods Pro feature Apple's H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The wireless earbuds now include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in when you need it. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.



As we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found for the AirPods Pro and we predict this deal will go fast. Plus, with Amazon Prime Day still up in the air, there's no guarantee you'll find a better deal any time soon.

Apple AirPods deals:

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $219.98 at Amazon

Amazon has the all-new AirPods Pro on sale for $219.98. That's a $29 discount and the lowest price we've found for the truly wireless earbuds which feature active noise cancellation and provide 24 hours of battery life.

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $129.98 at Amazon

You can score a $29 price cut on the Apple AirPods with charging case on Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $169 at Amazon

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $169. That's a $30 discount for the wireless earbuds that can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a lightning connector.

