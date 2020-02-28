Leaked Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite feature would make it a stellar cheap Android tablet

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite might look a lot like the Tab S6, above

While the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has only just started to become closer to fact - thanks to being mentioned by name on an official database -now we’re getting our first look at the likely design, thanks to a leaked render.

Shared by Android Headlines, the official-looking render only shows the front of the slate, complete with black bezels and a single-lens selfie camera. But what’s most interesting: the presence of an S Pen stylus.

That might not seem surprising; after all, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 has a stylus, right?

However, the mid-range Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e didn’t come with the additional accessory, and the Tab S6 Lite was expected to be more of a successor to that cheaper model than a sibling to the Tab S6, despite the name.

Having a stylus could also be the main way that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite stands out, beyond its likely affordable price tag.

The S Pen looks to be the same design as the one that comes with the Galaxy Tab S6 too, which likely means there’s a magnetized slot for the stylus on the back of the slate, which would be both where you store and charge it.

There’s no guarantee of this though, especially as Samsung might have removed that feature to cut costs.

In any case, this image doesn’t tell us much more about the slate. It looks a lot like the standard Galaxy Tab S6, but the screen size and resolution remain unknown.

We do have an idea about some of the specs though, as Android Headlines claims the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has a mid-range Exynos 9611 chipset, 4GB of RAM, Android 10, and either 64GB or 128GB of storage, with the amount available apparently depending on your region.

That chipset and RAM amount were also seen in a benchmark for the slate, so those specs are likely accurate, but we’d take all of this with a pinch of salt until it’s official.

We probably won’t have to wait long for the Tab S6 Lite to get an official announcement though, as likely official renders such as the one here, and database listings like the one we saw recently, only usually start appearing close to launch- so if you're waiting for a cheaper Android tablet, this could be the one.