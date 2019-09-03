Android 10 could be out today, if this dubious leak is to be believed

The Android 10 release date (or Android Q, for those who don't keep up with the changes), could be imminent, if a leak is to be believed – so imminent, in fact, that it could be on certain smartphones in a matter of hours (as of writing).

That's according to 9to5Google, who found prospective release dates according to Canadian mobile company Rogers. It's not clear where 9to5Google found the images but if true, this could mean the latest Android operating system is really close to release.

The information suggests all the Google Pixel phones will get the upgrade: that's the Pixel, Pixel XL, 2, 2 XL, 3, 3XL, 3a, and 3a XL. Other phone companies that make Android phones have been releasing roadmaps to Android 10, but the new operating system will begin on Pixel devices, presumably including the upcoming Pixel 4 range.

So if you've got one of Google's handsets, Android 10 could be available to you very soon – that is, if the leak is to be believed.

Is the Android 10 leak real?

The most noteworthy thing of the leaked Android 10 confirmation image is that the operating system is referred to as Android Q, the name we presumed it would have before Google confirmed otherwise. If this image was truly from a telecoms company, they'd very likely have the correct name.

On top of that, there are no sources for the information, and it's not viewable online other than from sites that have reported on it. The only 'proof' is a 3x5 grid with the phone names, the Android Q name, and the date September 3.

We're not saying Android 10 won't launch today (we were expecting it in August, so it's high time we saw the final release of the operating system), but it's worth taking the leak with so much salt that it'd be banned from supermarket shelves.