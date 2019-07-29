AMD Ryzen processors get price cuts on Amazon – so now's the time to upgrade your PC

Amazon has cut the price of a number of AMD Ryzen processors, making this the perfect time to upgrade your PC.

The processors on offer include some of AMD's latest 3rd generation Ryzen processors, which have currently been getting fantastic reviews due to their excellent performance and affordable prices.

Amazon has also cut the price of some of the older 2nd generation Ryzen processors as well. Despite their older age, these are still fantastic CPUs to add to your PC, and with these price cuts they are now even cheaper.

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8-Core processor £319.99 £299.99 at Amazon

This is why people love AMD's processors – you get a powerful 8-core CPU with a base clock of 3.6GHz and a boost of 4.4GHz for a lot less money than Intel's equivalent CPU. This is an ideal processor for gaming and enthusiast PCs.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X 6-Core processor £239.99 £218.99 at Amazon

This is a great price for the AMD Ryzen 5 3600X 6-Core processor with a base clock of 3.80GHz and a boost of 4.40GHz. It comes with a Wraith Spire cooler. If you want a cheaper (but slightly lower powered) version, check out the deal below.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 6-Core processor £188.99 at Amazon

While this hasn't seen a major price cut, it's one of the cheapest places to buy AMD's latest processor. It comes with six cores and 12 threads, a base speed of 3.6GHz and includes the Wraith Stealth Cooler.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X 8-Core processor £329.99 £229.99 at Amazon

While Amazon has a tempting offer for the newer Ryzen 7 3700X processor (at the top of this page), if you want powerful 8-core performance for an even cheaper price, then the older 2700X has had a £100 price cut. Although a previous generation, it still offers excellent performance with a base clock of 3.7GHz.View Deal

We're not sure how long these deals last – or how much stock Amazon has, but these are very tempting prices for some of the best AMD processors on the market today.

So, if you were thinking of upgrading your PC, now's the perfect time.