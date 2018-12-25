AMD may launch a new Radeon GPU at CES 2019

Recent leaks have strongly suggested that we would see new Ryzen desktop processors and APUs meant for laptop at CES 2019, but we might also get a bonus bonanza of new Radeon graphics as well.

Wccftech claims to have received a confirmation of the introduction of a new Radeon graphics card, which might just be the introduction of 7nm Vega II GPUs. AMD has previously stated that it will next introduce a 7nm graphics architecture and the company has done just that with its Radeon Instinct GPU in the enterprise market.

More recently we saw that AMD trademarked a new Vega II logo – though AMD could easily pull a fast one and introduce yet another generation of Polaris graphics cards.

Either way, we’re excited to see any new graphics cards from AMD after a relatively quiet year of GPU releases in 2018.

Ryzen again

What does seem a little more certain is AMD’s plans to introduce new CPUs and APUs at CES 2019.

7nm desktops seem like a certainty given that AMD is on track to introduce 7nm processors following 12nm Ryzen 2nd Generation chips. It also helps a recent leak blew open the whole Ryzen 3rd Generation will start with quad-core entry-level processors leading up to some of the first mainstream 16-core CPUs.

An upcoming Picasso series of APUs that put together AMD’s 12nm processors with a new generation of discrete-class Vega graphics also seems all but certain as well. These new chips are said to power a new generation of laptops including the next-generation Surface laptop as well as a streaming-only iteration of the next Xbox.

Whether these rumors are true or not, we definitely know AMD will have an action packed CES 2019, you can bet we’ll be there to report on everything you need to know.