Amazon's top deals: 4K TVs, Fitbit, Echo Dot, Apple Watch and more on sale

We're rounding up this week's best deals from Amazon's latest sale, which include impressive discounts on 4K TVs, the Apple Watch 6, Fitbit activity trackers, the latest Echo Dot, and more.

Those highlighted offers include the Apple Watch 6 on sale for $369.99 (was $399), this 55-inch 4K Fire TV marked down to just $389.99 (was $429.99), and a 40% discount on the all-new Echo Dot.



If you're interested in Fitbit deals, Amazon has the best-selling Fitbit Charge 4 on sale for $98.95 (was $149.95), and the Fitbit Versa 3 marked down to a record low price of $178.95 (was $229.95).



See more of this week's top deals from Amazon below, and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

This week's best Amazon deals

Amazon Echo Dot (4th generation): $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - A fantastic deal, you can snag the all-new Echo Dot for just $29.99 - only $1 more than the record-low Black Friday price. With Amazon Alexa on board, the Amazon Echo Dot allows you to control your smart home setup, play music or podcasts, or simply ask the forecast.

View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4: $149 $98.95 at Amazon

Save $51 - You can pick up the Fitbit Charge 4 for just $98.95 at Amazon's latest sale. The Fitbit Charge 4 is a great basic fitness tracker with up to seven days of battery life, GPS, Fitbit Pay, and extra features with Fitbit Premium.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch: $229.95 $178.95 at Amazon

Save $51 - Amazon has the feature-packed Fitbit Versa 3 on sale for a record-low price of $178.95. The GPS included smartwatch provides a remarkable six-day battery life and allows you to store 300+ songs on your wrist.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $369 at Amazon

Save $30 - You can score a $30 price cut on Apple's latest smartwatch, the Apple Watch 6. With a new blood oxygen monitoring system, ECG app, and elevation tracking, the new Apple Watch Series 6 is easily one of the most advanced smartwatches on the market.

View Deal

Insignia 32-inch HD smart Fire TV: $189.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Amazon has this 32-inch HD TV from Insignia on sale for only $139.99. This budget set comes with the Fire TV OS and Alexa voice remote, so you can stream from apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, HBO, and more.

View Deal

Insignia 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $379.99 $339.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - One of our favorite TV deals this week is this Insignia 50-inch 4K TV deal that's on sale for $339.99 at Amazon. The smart TV has the Fire experience built in for seamless streaming, and you're getting an Alexa voice remote for hands-free control.

View Deal

Insignia 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $429.99 $389.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - You can pick up this 55-inch 4K TV for just $389.99 at Amazon. This smart TV deal has the Fire experience built in, so you can stream your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

Shop for more offers with our guide to the best Memorial Day sales from Lowe's, Best Buy, Home Depot, and more.



You can also see our roundup of the best cheap Amazon Echo deals and the best cheap TV deals and sales.