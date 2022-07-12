Amazon Prime Day instant pot deals: your one stop for giving you back your evening

We all love an instant pot deal and, as with all home appliance Prime Day deals (opens in new tab), they are amongst some of the most sought-after this year.

If you're looking for the best instant pot (opens in new tab) (aka multi-cooker) which cooks in a variety of ways in one pot, the time to buy is right here, right now.

Why? Because we are seeing some impressive savings on these already popular kitchen counter top appliances - the most being $99 / £80 - and they'll ultimately save you a lot of effort in the long run.

It avoids you searching for the best air fryer (opens in new tab) alone, for example, since many instant pots now come with air frying capabilities, amongst other things.

You can also steam, slow cook, sear, sautés, dehydrate, make yogurt and dehydrate foods, and that's not all of it. So not only will an instant pot do more than one way of cooking, you're also combining a multitude of appliances into one. We feel that it's magic really - and it can make cooking a breeze.

And once you've got a firm understanding of exactly what your new instant pot can do, you can then start to experiment with recipes, such as learning how to cook a hard-boiled egg in an instant pot (opens in new tab). The possibilities are near endless with one of these but we understand that with all the deals and choice to cipher through, there's not just one solution to finding the perfect multi-cooker for you.

Below, we have selected the best deals which we could find from this mega retailer event to save you the job of scouring what's (still) available. We anticipate these deals to be hot and not be ones to hang around for long since many of the deals are live for no longer than 48 hours.

So, in a nutshell, if you want to save time and space in the kitchen then take a punt at one of our shortlisted options.

In another location or want to see where else you can buy an instant pot? Keep scrolling to the bottom of this page for the best instant pot deals where you are.

Today's best instant pot deals

Instant pot US deals

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, 6-qt: $99.99 $74.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $25.04 - The 7-in-1 functionality means that this instant pot can pressure cook (up to 70% faster than traditional cooking methods), slow cook, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. It's quick and easy to clean up, and good for growing families. This is one of the best sellers on Amazon right now, perhaps because it's dinner time, but also perhaps because it can cook for up to six so that's an easy, affordable dinner party right there.

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker Combo, 6-qt: $129.95 $89.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - This is one of the best selling instant pots in the US and it's one of Amazons best sellers right now. It's a pressure cooker and air fryer combo, coming with 2 convenient removable lids which are dishwasher safe. In total it has 11 customizable smart programs for air frying, pressure cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more. There's even a free app with over 1900 recipes for you to indulge in. We like, very much.

(opens in new tab) Ninja OS401 Foodi 12-in-1 XL Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer, 8-qt: $229.99 $129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $99.01 - this pressure cooker will pressure cook and air fryer all in one pot. It'll also steam, slow cook, sear, sautés, dehydrate and more. In fact, it'll take care of cooking in 12 different ways so (potentially) that's 11-less appliances you need on the counter top. Oh and this one also comes with a 5.6-qt Cook & Crisp plate - perfect for entertaining.

Instant pot UK deals

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Smart Cooker, 5.7L: £89.99 £49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £40 - It's really good to see this popular instant pot discounted in the UK, too. It's a firm favorite of ours for its ease of use, versatility and capacity. The 7-in-1 spec means that it's a: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté pan, yoghurt maker, steamer and food warmer. And at this price, it's one of the most affordable instant pots for seen in a while - just saying.

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Multi Cooker, 7.6L: £249.99 £169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £80 - Combining an instant pot with an air fryer, this all-in-one multi-cooker will also pressure cook, slow cook, steam, grill, dehydrate and sous vide. The pot and pressure cooking lid is dishwasher safe, and it'll look smart on the countertop, too. We like that it has a built-in steam diffuser so it's quiet in operation. Not many we've seen have this function, and it's a good one to have - especially for evening entertainment.

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, 5.7L: £129.99 £89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £40 - an evolution of one of the best selling instant pots, this instant pot claims to be the fastest in the class as well as be mega easy for beginners to get their teeth in to. This 5.7L pressure cooker can sterilize, slow cook, cook rice, make grain, steam, sauté, make yogurt, bake, warm and sous vide. It has 48 customizable preset options, too, making cooking your favorite foods easier than ever.

Instant pot deals where you are

Not in the US or the UK? Don't worry, we've rounded out the best instant pot deals for your location below:

More Prime Day deals