Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can now get six months of Disney Plus for free

Amazon has announced a fantastic new deal that could satisfy all your streaming needs.

New Amazon Music Unlimited customers in the US and Canada can now get six months of Disney Plus for free, while existing Music Unlimited customers are being offered three months of the streaming service.

A six-month Disney Plus subscription would usually cost about $50, so this deal is well worth taking advantage of if you want to try it out before committing to a monthly payment.

However, you will still need to pay for an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription if you don't have one already, which costs $9.99 per month, or $7.99 if you're a Prime member.

Unfortunately, you won't be able to take advantage of this deal if you already subscribe to Disney Plus.

Today's best streaming deal

Get up to six months of Disney Plus for free with Amazon Music Unlimited

If you want to give Disney Plus a go or don't like the idea of paying out a large sum upfront, this is a great way to try the streaming service while also satiating your music streaming needs with Amazon Music Unlimited. If you're not already subscribed to Amazon Music Unlimited, you will need to pay $9.99 per month, or $7.99 if you're a Prime member.

View Deal

Since its launch in 2019, Disney Plus has emerged as a real powerhouse in the world of streaming, using its heavyweight intellectual properties like Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and its many animated classics to lure subscribers away from the likes of Netflix.

Older Disney Plus movies are the lifeblood of the service. You'll see many of them in our list of the best Disney Plus movies. You won't find adult movies on this streaming service, though, as all of the content on Disney Plus is family-friendly, making it an ideal choice if you have children and want to ensure that what they're watching is appropriate.

Amazon Music Unlimited is almost like the Disney Plus of music streaming, offering an attractive alternative to giants like Spotify. With a membership, you can access more than 70 million tracks, listen to them ad-free, and download them for offline use.

And, following a recent announcement, an Unlimited subscription comes with access to Amazon Music HD, which brings you lossless FLAC audio at 24-bit/192kHz – in other words, higher quality streams than Spotify.

Having testing both services extensively, we think both Disney Plus and Amazon Music Unlimited are worth subscribing to – especially if you're thinking of ditching your Spotify subscription in favor of hi-res audio.