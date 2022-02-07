Amazon Fire TV Omni Series deals: don't miss these huge 4K TV discounts

If you're in the market for a 4K smart TV but you don't want to break the bank, these excellent Amazon Fire TV Omni Series deals could be right up your street.

Amazon has slashed the price of its Alexa-powered TVs, from the budget-friendly 43-inch model to the cinematic 75-inch panel – and some have dropped to their lowest ever prices.

If you are on a strict budget, then the 43-inch Fire TV is your best bet, with Amazon slashing the price from $409.99 to $284.99 – that's a saving of $125 and the lowest price we've ever seen.

There are plenty of other sizes to choose from if you're looking for something a little larger. And, if you need Dolby Vision support, or want to buy the TV with a silver frame instead of black, you'll need to go for the 65 or 75-inch models.

Today's best Amazon Fire TV Omni-Series deals

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV: $409.99 $284.99 at Amazon

Save $125 – You can bag a 30% discount on this smart 4K TV, which comes with HDR 10, Dolby Digital Plus, HDMI and HDMI eARC inputs, and hands-free Alexa control. This is the lowest price we've seen for the 43-inch model, so it's worth snapping up if you want a budget 4K TV.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV: $509.99 $364.99 at Amazon

Save $145 – If you need something a little bigger, this deal brings the 50-inch Omni Series Fire TV close to its lowest price, with a discount of nearly 30%.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV: $559.99 $419.99 at Amazon

Save $140 – Again, this deal brings the 55-inch model close to its lowest price ($409.99), slashing the price of the 4K TV by 25%.

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV: $829.99 $599.99 at Amazon

Save $230 – This excellent deal brings the 65-inch Omni Series Fire TV back down to its lowest price. If you're looking for Dolby Vision support, or want the TV with a metallic silver frame, you'll need to buy this model, or the 75-inch version.

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV: $1,099.99 $899.99 at Amazon

Save $200 – The 75-inch Fire TV Omni Series has also returned to its lowest ever price. Any 4K TV of this size is an absolute bargain at under $1,000, so it's well worth snapping up if you want to make your living room feel a little more cinematic.

Should I buy an Amazon Fire TV Omni-Series?

While the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series doesn't share some of the specs you get from high-end Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs, the TVs in this range offer decent 4K HDR images at affordable prices – so these deals make them particularly good value for money.

With bright, colorful images, these LED-LCD screens offer a vibrant 4K experience, though there are a few issues with contrast that can make for gray-ish blacks when you're watching night or space scenes.

A comprehensive smart TV platform makes using your favorite streaming services a breeze, while Alexa integration allows for hands-free control of these panels, as well as wider control of your other smart home devices.

The built-in speakers aren't the best on the market, but a HDMI eARC port will make it easy to hook up these TVs to a soundbar – or you can use an Amazon Echo device as a surround sound speaker.

Disappointingly, the Amazon Omni TV is a 60Hz TV. That means no 120Hz refresh rates from the latest and greatest video game consoles.

However, if you're not planning on using a PS5 or Xbox Series X with your TV, Amazon's Omni Series offer a range of good budget 4K TVs that are conveniently tied into the Alexa ecosystem for total smart home control.