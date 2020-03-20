The Echo Show 5 and Fire TV stick are at some of their lowest prices right now - save up to $30

These Amazon Echo Show 5 deals from BHPhoto are reducing the price down to just $59.99 this week, giving you the potential to save $30 off the normal retail price on this super slick smart home device. If you're looking for a handy smart display with an intuitive touchscreen interface - perhaps for the kitchen or living room, then you can't go wrong with this Echo Show 5 deal this week. This is lowest we've seen this retailer go on this device, but be warned, they currently only have limited stock at this price so you'll have to jump on it quick if you want to capitalize on this great deal.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is a versatile and helpful little device at a price that's just right. For just $59.99 you'll be able to view song lyrics, keep an eye on recipes, catch up on Prime Video, follow WikiHow instructions, and make and receive video calls - all from the 5.5-inch touchscreen display. Plus, measuring just 148mm wide and 73mm deep, the Amazon Echo Show 5 sits perfectly on any bedside table, kitchen counter, or coffee table.

Or, if you're looking to take your entertainment to the big screen, you'll find a range of Fire TV stick deals offering cheap streaming devices for less this week, from the £$39.99 standard Fire Stick to the $49.99 4K version. You could even spring for the powerful Fire TV Cube, coming in at $199.99 right now.

Want to maximize those savings even more? New subscribers can even try Amazon Music HD FREE for 90 days - that's three months of access to Amazon's library of 50 million songs in glorious high definition.

Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Amazon Echo Show deals and Fire TV Stick sales in your area.

Today's best Amazon Echo Show 5 deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | $89.99 $59.99 at BHPhoto

Save $30 on the Amazon Echo Show 5 - the little 5.5-inch Alex smart display that enables you to do so much more at home. With this touchscreen interface and handy, compact size it'll fit in anywhere and has the potential to completely change your smart home setup - allowing you to control your lights, thermostat, or even view live security camera streams.

Today's best Fire TV Stick deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick | $39.99 at Amazon

If you don't have a 4K TV and you're not fussed about future-proofing for an extra $10, you'll find the standard Amazon Fire TV Stick down to just $39.95 this week. With a range of apps and extra Alexa features, you can stream all your favourite telly to whichever display you desire.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | $49.99 at Amazon

You'll want to upgrade to this 4K version of the Amazon Fire TV Stick if you're running such a display. You'll be treated to all your favorite shows and films in glorious 4K resolution where available, and taking advantage of all the Alexa-enabled features while you're at it. We'd recommend picking up this particular model even if you don't have a 4K TV at home, as prices on these displays are falling and you might as well spring a little extra to future-proof yourself while it's cheap.

Fire TV Cube | £119.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for full mastery over your TV, you'll want to check out the Fire TV Cube. It's the most powerful Fire streaming device out there, with speedy, reliable connection and extra controls for soundbars, TV functions, and your wider smart home devices.

Try Amazon Music HD free for 90 days

Amazon Music HD FREE for 90 days

Make the most of your new Alexa gear with a free three-month subscription to Amazon Music HD. The massive library of high definition tracks on offer outweighs that of its music streaming competitors, coming in at over 50 million songs, plus you can easily integrate the service with all your Alexa-enabled devices.

