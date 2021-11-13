Amazon Black Friday deal drops the Echo Dot to $24.99 - plus get a free smart bulb

Amazon device deals are the hottest category discounted during Black Friday, and the retail giant is giving us a sneak peek with fantastic offers that you can shop for right now.



Today's best early Black Friday deal is the Amazon Echo Dot that's on sale for just $24.99 (was $39.99). That's not only a fantastic price for the best-selling smart speaker, but Amazon is also throwing in a free smart color bulb with your order, for a total savings of $29.99.



This Black Friday bundle deal allows your Amazon Echo Dot to become a smart home hub so that you can control your color bulb with the Alexa voice assistant.

Amazon Echo Dot Black Friday deal

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $29.99 - This Black Friday deal from Amazon slashes the best-selling Echo Dot to just $24.99 and includes a free Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb for a total savings of $29.99. The smart speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather and control your new smart bulb - all you have to do is ask Alexa.

The 3rd generation Echo Dot works with Amazon Alexa to play music, answer questions, make calls, and control your smart home devices. You can use your voice to ask Alexa about the weather, traffic, news, and more, all completely hands-free. The compact smart speaker can also play your favorite tunes from services like Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Spotify and connects with other Echo devices to play music in every room.

More Amazon Black Friday deals

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $24.99. That's a massive 50% discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. This fantastic early Black Friday deal is currently in stock and ready to ship, so we recommend snagging this new low price now before it's too late.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $79.99 Amazon Echo Show 5: $79.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Amazon is dropping the 2019 Echo Show to just $39.99 - the lowest price we've seen and $10 less than last year's Black Friday deal. The compact smart display works with Amazon Alexa so you can play music, make calls, set alarms, and more completely hands-free.

Kindle Paperwhite: $129.99 Kindle Paperwhite: $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Grab the Kindle Paperwhite on sale for $89.99 at Amazon's early Black Friday deals event. That's a massive $40 discount and only $20 more than the all-time low price. The waterproof e-reader features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks.

Toshiba 43-inch Smart UHD Fire TV (2020): $299.99 Toshiba 43-inch Smart UHD Fire TV (2020): $299.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Another cheap Black Friday TV deal from Amazon is this 43-inch HD smart TV from Toshiba on sale for just $249.99. The HD TV comes with the Fire TV operating system, so you can watch over 500,000 movies and TV from all your favorite apps.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $469.99 Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $469.99 $329.99 at Amazon

Save $140 - You can grab Amazon's all-new 50-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for just $329.99 in this early Black Friday deal. That's the first discount we've seen for the 2021 set and an incredible price for a mid-size 4K TV that's packed with premium features and has the Fire operating system built right in for easy streaming.

All-New Toshiba 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $999.99 All-New Toshiba 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $999.99 $749.99 at Amazon

Save $250 - This Toshiba 75-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for a record-low price at Amazon's early Black Friday sale. The 2021 set features an Alexa voice remote and the Fire TV OS and includes Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X for a premium picture experience.

