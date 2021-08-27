49 dorm room essentials under $50

If you're still settling into college, you may be on the hunt for some dorm room essentials. There's no need to break the bank when picking up everything you need for the year, and you'll find plenty of gear available for under $50. Whether you're after more storage, looking to upgrade your desk setup, or on the hunt for some cheap kitchen appliances there are plenty of back to school sales offering some great prices right now.

Even outside of these discounts, though, you'll still find some budget-minded items available for well under $50 at MSRP. From smart speakers to closet organizers, mechanical keyboards to coffee makers there's plenty of gear up for grabs that won't break a fifty. We're rounding up all our favourite affordable dorm room essentials just below.

Desk

1. Havit mechanical 89-key keyboard: $51.99 $41.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - The Havit mechanical keyboard manages to retain a small, space-saving design while still giving you access to your full number pad. That's rare for such a cheap starter mechanical keyboard, complete with durable PBT keycapts and red linear switches.

2. Logitech M720 wireless mouse: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Logitech produces a massive range of mice, but the M720 often flies under the radar. A two year battery life off of a single AA battery means you won't be left without power, and the ability to pair, and copy and paste between, up to three PCs and Macs will come in particularly handy during class as well.

3. Scriptract under desk foot rest: $19.99 at Walmart

You'll likely be spending a considerable amount of time at your desk, which means it's important to consider the ergonomics of your working position. This under desk footrest is designed to keep your spine in line while also offering a high rebound foam for cushioning.

4. Walnew mid back office chair: $46.99 at Walmart

It's difficult to find a cheap office chair that still offers an ergonomic design. However, this sub-$50 option from Walmart has a breathable mesh back, seat height adjustment and rock functions, and a range of color options up for grabs as well.

5. Cooluli USB mini-fridge: $49.99 at Best Buy

If your dorm room doesn't already come with a fridge, or you simply need a little more space, this Cooluli min-fridge is perfect for drinks, food, and beauty products. Offering both cooling and warming functions, this device drops down to 35° – 40°F and warms up to 149°F You'll be able to run it off USB, outlet or car power, making it perfectly portable to boot.

6. Jetech 13.3-inch laptop sleeve: $19.99 $16.98 at Amazon

Save $3 - This Jetech laptop sleeve fits 13.3-inch MacBooks, laptops, and Surface Pro devices, keeping your gadgets snug in a shock resistant, waterproof case. Available in a range of colors, this is a must for transporting your gear across campus.

7. Jetech 10.2-inch iPad case: $14.99 $12.99 at Amazon

Save $2 - If you're also bringing your iPad to class, you'll want to find a case that offers strong protection but doesn't take up too much space in your bag. This slimline shell for the 10.2-inch iPad (2020, 2019) comes in a range of colors and offers magnetic auto-wake and sleep functionality.

8. Apple Pencil grip three pack: $9.99 at Amazon

Those who take notes with an Apple Pencil 2 will love these grips, designed to offer better hold on your stylus which can in turn improve handwriting and comfort. Plus, at just 0.35mm thickness, you'll still be able to magnetically charge your device as well.

9. Apple Pencil tips four pack: $19.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - Another one for those taking digital notes, these Apple Pencil replacement tips may come in handy if you're using a matte screen protector on your device. These protectors feel great to write on, but in some cases can wear down the nib of your Apple Pencil. Keep replacements handy and you're always prepared.

10. UGreen tablet and phone stand: $11.99 at Amazon

If you read off a tablet, or simply want to keep your phone within easy sight, this foldable stand is an excellent addition to your desktop. You can position this stand at angles between 15° and 100° and even collapse it completely to take on the go.

11. WD Easystore 1TB external hard drive: $84.99 $47.99 at Best Buy

Save $37 - If you don't think your laptop will hold enough space for everything you need, this 1TB external hard drive will put your mind to rest. Connected via USB 3.0, you'll be able to take all your files on the go with you, and even back up your system using the WD automatic backup system.

12. Xbrand webcam covers: $3.55 at Amazon

If you're tired of using sticky tape to keep your webcam covered, it's worth investing a little more in these Xbrand webcam covers. Simply stick the 0.027-inch plastic cover next to the webcam lens and you can slide the cover in and out. You're getting a larger pack here than you may need, but it's worth keeping some handy for other devices.

13. 50pcs adhesive cable clips: $7.64 at Amazon

If you're running a complicated desk setup, you'll also want to pick up some cable management accessories. Short of grabbing an outlet case and rigging up runline underneath the tabletop, it's worth adding keeping these adhesive clips handy to hold cables in place and keep charging cables within easy reach.

Audio

14. Sony WH-CH510: $59.99 $38 at Amazon

Save $21 - With noise cancellation, 35 hours of battery life, USB-C charging, and virtual assistant compatibility, these Sony WH-CH510 headphones are offering excellent value for $38. Audio quality is fair for this price point as well, with 30mm drivers offering a smaller but still powerful soundstage.

View Deal

15. Anker Soundcore 2: $39.99 $33.99 at Amazon

Save $6 - Whether you're playing tunes inside or out, the Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth speaker comes in at just $33.99 right now. A 24 hour playtime means you won't be caught without juice, and with 12W stereo speakers and IPX7 waterproofing, Anker's device certainly outperforms others at this price point.



16. Amazon Music Unlimited: 99p per month at Amazon

Save $4 a month - Students can grab Amazon Music Unlimited for just 99p a month. That's a $4 discount every month and an excellent offer for anyone after an ad-free, offline streaming service. You'll have access to 75 million songs in HD, with unlimited skips to boot.

View Deal

17. Logitech Z313 multi-media speaker system: $49.99 $39.88 at Walmart

Save $10 - If you want to get a little more out of your computer speakers, but don't want to break the bank, the Logitech Z313 system is excellent value for money. The 2.1 channel speakers are accompanied by a space-saving compact sub-woofer, and even come with a desktop control panel as well.

Storage

18. Yoillione backpack organizer: $20.99 at Amazon

If you've picked up a backpack without its own internal storage pockets, you'll be missing the organization that those pockets can provide. The Yoillione backpack organizer offers slots for your water bottle, tablet, phone, cables, stationery, books and more, all with a dedicated laptop zip pocket at the back.

View Deal

19. iDesign shower caddy: $9.30 at Walmart

A shower caddy is a must, and this iDesign model from Walmart comes with plenty of compartments, as well as a durable plastic design. Two handles keep everything neatly portable, and, unlike other poorer builds, still keeps holes at the bottom for water drainage.

20. Sorbus Twill storage baskets: $23 at Walmart

Make the most of under bed or closet storage with this three pack of collapsible baskets. They come in a range of colors and are perfect for keeping cables, blankets, towels, or random clutter out the way.

21. Better Home and Gardens hanging closet organizer: $14.88 at Walmart

Your closet may not already come with built in shelving, which can make storing items that you don't want to hang a little tricky if your drawers are full. This organizer hangs on the closet rail and adds a new column of compartments with six shelves.

22. Hakacc bedside caddy: $6.98 at Amazon

If you're facing a loft bed situation, you'll want to make sure that you have somewhere to keep things close by. This bedside caddy slides under your mattress and offers easy access to a tablet and other devices through four individual pockets.

Decor

23. Vekkia 12 LED clip on reading lamp: $14.99 at Amazon

A reading lamp is a must for late night studying or adding your own lighting to a dorm room. This clip on lamp saves floor and desk space by attaching either to your bed or desk top and even offers three distinct lighting modes to choose from; warm, mixed, and bright white.



24. Art Naturals 150ml aromatherapy oil diffuser: $14.97 at Walmart

Choose from a range of oils for focusing, relaxing, sleeping, or energizing and plug them into this particularly affordable aromatherapy oil diffuser. Perfect for staying relaxed and keeping your air fresh, this model can run for up to 4.5 hours before the auto shut-off kicks in, but can also be set for 1 or 3 hour time frames.

25. Pen + Gear magnetic dry erase board: $1.97 at Walmart

For just under $2 you can pick up this super cheap magnetic dry erase board. That's perfect for keeping a to do list or noting messages quickly and easily. This particular board comes with a pen, magnets, and eraser.

26. Home Solutions adjustable bed risers: $25 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - You might need to create a little extra space for storage if your bed is particularly low to the ground. These 3-inch and 5-inch bed risers attach securely to the legs on your bed to lift it, with recessed cups at the top to keep everything in place.

27. Mainstays five shelf storage bookshelf: $39.88 $28.88 at Walmart

Save $10 - If you can fit it, this five shelf bookcase is perfect for adding additional storage to your dorm room. With no tool assembly it's a breeze to get up and supports up to 22 pounds on the bottom shelf and 15 on the others.

28. Command Strips (pack of four pairs): $4.68 at Lowe's

Command Strips are a dorm room essential, perfect for hanging pictures and posters without leaving a mark on the wall once they're taken down. This pack of four pairs hold to a range of wall surfaces and are super easy to both apply and remove.

29. Command hooks: $7.88 at Amazon

Command hooks follow the same easy to remove principle as the strips above, but instead offer a hook for towels, jackets and hoodies, but can also double as a handy headphone storage hook on your desk. This pack contains 8 hooks and 16 strips to stick them.

30. Uttu memory foam sandwich pillow: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - This is a great price for a memory foam contour pillow, offering a 3.5-inch high contour and a 2.8-inch low contour. Great for back, side, and stomach sleepers, this is a firm but supportive cushion for a better night's sleep.

31. 12lb Tranquility weighted blanket: $24.97 at Walmart

Weighted blankets are becoming more and more popular thanks to their ability to calm anxiety. This blanket also comes with freshening antimicrobial protection, as well as a quilted design. Tranquility also recommends this particular blanket for people between 100 and 150 pounds.

Smart home

32. Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant: $79.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - The Amazon Echo Show 5 can sometimes be found under $50, but right not the Lenovo Smart Clock is the way to go. You're still getting an IPS touchscreen, albeit a slightly smaller 4-inch one, with the ability to manage Google Assistant smart devices, set routines, view your calendar and more.

33. Amazon Echo Dot 4th generation: $49.99 at Amazon

If you're after a smart audio experience, the 4th generation Amazon Echo Dot offers both Alexa integration and a powerful sound system. While often on sale, today's MSRP is still just under $50. An Amazon Music Unlimited subscription works particularly well here, but you'll also be able to play Spotify as well.

34. Magic Light color smart bulb: $6.99 at Amazon

At just $6.99, this Magic Light color smart bulb is at a great price, especially considering you'll be able to use both Google and Alexa smart home systems with it. There's no hub required and you can even connect through both WiFi and Bluetooth for a more reliable connection.

35. Apple Air Tag: $29 at Amazon

iPhone users can track items using Apple's popular Air Tag devices. Attach this small disc to your keys, backpack, or laptop case to keep an eye on your valuables and easily track them down should they become separated from you. Precision finding modes are available for iPhone 11 and 12 users, but older devices can still make the most of location tracking.

36. Samsung SmartTag: $29.99 at Amazon

If you're on the Android side of the fence, however, you'll be picking up the Samsung SmartTag. By itself, it's an affordable item tracker that works with both iPhone and Android devices. However, if you are running the latter, it's worth picking up the SmartTag Plus for its AR finder mode at $39.99.

37. Kasa Smart Plug 4-pack: $29.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - Turn your lamp, air purifier, or kitchen gadgets on and off through Alexa when you connect them to an outlet using these Kasa smart plugs. These four plugs connect directly to your WiFi, with no hub required, and are compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT.

38. Amazon Fire Stick 4K: $49.99 $37.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - Your Amazon Fire Stick 4K can help you make the most of your computer monitor to add all your streaming channels direct to your desk. This works best if your monitor has its own speakers or can connect your own headphones via Bluetooth.

Kitchen

39. Hidrate Spark 2 smart water bottle: $45 at Walmart

It's important to stay hydrated throughout the day, but rather than picking up a standard resuable water bottle, it's worth taking a look at this smart model. The bottle connects to your phone and glows to remind you to drink water based on your personal settings and location. The reservoir itself holds 24 ouces and comes with a leak-proof lid to boot.

40. Mr Coffee 5-cup coffee maker: $18.49 at Best Buy

For a cup of coffee on hand at all times, grab this super cheap Mr Coffee 5-cup coffee maker. You'll be brewing up to 25 ounces which should you see you through that late night study session and get you up in the morning as well. With a compact design and auto-brewing timer features there's plenty of value packed in here.

41. Magic Bullet mini blender: $24.23 at Walmart

Chop, mix and blend your own smoothies straight from your dorm room with this Magic Bullet mini blender. With a resealable lid, it's easy to take on the go and its small form factor means it won't take up much space on your desk either. Best of all, it's easy to clean with many parts going straight in the dishwasher as well.

Charging

42. Nekmit USB-C and USB wall charger: $29.99 at Amazon

If you're struggling to make the most of a difficult to reach outlet, this super slim Nekmit wall charger will slot neatly in and give you access to three standard USB ports and an 18W USB-C port as well. While that's not quite enough power to charge a MacBook, you're still getting speedy phone and tablet charging here.

43. Minlu 4-in-1 retractable charging cable (2 pack): $14.99 at Amazon

Charging multiple devices on the go can leave you with a mess of cables in your backpack and on your desk. This 4-in-1 retractable charging cable can connect with micro-USB, USB-C, and two lightning ports. One of those lightning ports can also transfer data as well. What's more, you're getting two sets here, perfect for keeping one in your dorm room and one in your bag.

44. Alestor 12 outlet power strip: $20.98 at Amazon

If your desk set up is particularly heavy, a surge protected power strip is a true dorm room essential. This model by Alestor offers 12 individual outlets and 4 USB ports, and comes with an ETL safety certificate and 2700 Joule surge protector.

45. Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 portable charger: $22.99 at Walmart

A portable charger is a must, and this Anker PowerCore Slim is one of the best value options under $50. A 10,000mAh battery can fully charge your phone multiple times and will even keep a tablet or Nintendo Switch topped up as well. Plus, with a slimline design it won't bulk out your backpack either.

46. Anker PowerWave II wireless charger: $39.99 $29.99 at Moment

Save $10 - If your devices can charge usinga Qi wireless charger, you'll want to keep one on your desktop within easy reach. The Ankwer PowerWave II will keep your phone and wireless earbuds fully charged with 5W to 15W fast charging that also detects the optimal charging output for your device.

Cleaning

47. Black + Decker Dustbuster handheld vacuum cleaner: $43.99 at Walmart

Keeping your dorm room clean is a breeze with a quick handheld hoover within easy reach. This Black + Decker Dustbuster vacuum comes with a wall mounted charging base and a 15 minute runtime which is great for quickly cleaning up messes.

48. Lysol disinfectant wipes (pack of 3): $9.47 at Amazon

You can pick up a three Lysol disinfectant wipe packs for just under $10 at Amazon right now. With a lemon and lime blossom scent, they'll keep your dorm room fresh and clean and are suitable for use on wood, stainless steel and even electronics.

49. Aidea microfibre cleaning cloths (8 pack): $5.05 at Amazon

Soft, durable and highly absorbent, microfibre cleaning cloths are super handy for keeping your room dust free and cleaning up spills. Having eight ready to hand will mean you're set for the full year here as well.

