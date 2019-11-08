The best soundbar of 2019 is $300 off in this Best Buy Black Friday deal

You can now get your hands on the best soundbar we've reviewed in 2019, the Samsung HW-90QR, for $1399.98 in the Black Friday Best Buy sales – that's a discount of $300.

Buying a great soundbar is one of the easiest ways to take your TV's audio from drab to fab, and as an integral part of your home cinema setup, you want to make sure you're buying the best.

However, the best soundbars can be expensive – that is, unless you take advantage of one of the brilliant Black Friday deals from Best Buy, which have slashed the price on a number of models from Samsung, Polk Audio, Sony, LG and Vizio.

Even the priciest soundbars have been given hefty discounts, including the Samsung HW-Q90R – and just to sweeten the deal, Best Buy is throwing in three months of Tidal HiFi, the Hi-Res Audio streaming service, for free.

With wireless rear speakers and four upward-firing drivers that combine to deliver a truly immersive experience, the HW-Q90R packs in Dolby Atmos and DTS:X object-based surround sound.

No other 2019 soundbar delivers a genuine 7.1.4-channel soundstage, putting the Q90R in a class of its own, with a musicality that sets it apart from its competitors.

Looking to spend a little less? Its cheaper siblings, the Samsung HW-Q70R and HW-Q60R have also been given price cuts, so you can buy into the Samsung home cinema ecosystem without blowing over $1000.

Today's best Samsung soundbar deals

Samsung HW-Q90R 5.1 Channel soundbar $1699.98 $1399.98 at Best Buy

If you want to go all out, take a look at this Samsung soundbar, the best model on the market right now. It comes with upward firing tweeters for total immersion, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and a brilliantly musical soundstage – and it's now $300 cheaper.

The best of the rest

Looking for a soundbar under $100? You can get the Insignia NS-SBAR21F20 for a mere $80, which is incredibly cheap for a soundbar (be warned – we haven't tested this particular model, so we can't guarantee it will sound as good as its pricier peers).

So, if you can't wait for November 29 to roll around, check out all the early Black Friday soundbar deals from Best Buy below – and you could save yourself hundreds of dollars.